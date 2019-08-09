Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of ProPetro Holding Corp.

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against ProPetro (NYSE: PUMP) resulting from inaccurate statements ProPetro made regarding its internal controls, business practices, financial statements and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/propetro-holding-corp or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether ProPetro issued false and misleading statements regarding its internal controls, business practices and prospects. Specifically, ProPetro failed to disclose that it had inadequate and deficient internal controls with respect to expense reimbursements and certain transactions involving related parties or potential conflicts of interest. These include certain expenses reimbursed to members of senior management, including Dale Redman and Jeff Smith, that were incorrectly recorded as expenses of ProPetro and appropriately allocable to the officers individually. On August 8, 2019, ProPetro announced that its continuing internal review of the adequacy of its internal controls would result in the delay of its filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about ProPetro, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, http://ademilaw.com/case/propetro-holding-corp.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP

Guri Ademi

3620 East Layton Ave.

Cudahy, WI 53110

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

www.ademilaw.com

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP