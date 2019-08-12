Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ProPetro Holding Corp.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PUMP). This investigation concerns whether ProPetro has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, ProPetro issued a press release disclosing delays both in its scheduled conference call and in the filing of its 10-Q, citing an ongoing internal review which includes, among other things, expense reimbursements, potential conflicts of interest, and related party transactions. On this news, ProPetro’s share price fell $4.59, or 26.5%, to close at $12.75 on August 9, 2019.

