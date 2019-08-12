Log in
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ProPetro Holding Corp.

08/12/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PUMP). This investigation concerns whether ProPetro has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, ProPetro issued a press release disclosing delays both in its scheduled conference call and in the filing of its 10-Q, citing an ongoing internal review which includes, among other things, expense reimbursements, potential conflicts of interest, and related party transactions. On this news, ProPetro’s share price fell $4.59, or 26.5%, to close at $12.75 on August 9, 2019.

If you acquired ProPetro securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
