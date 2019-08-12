Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Propetro Holding Corp    PUMP

PROPETRO HOLDING CORP

(PUMP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of ProPetro Holding Corp. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 05:54pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, the Company issued a press release delaying its second quarter earnings conference call and quarterly report, citing an ongoing review by its audit committee. Among other things, the review concerned related party transactions, potential conflicts of interest, and expense reimbursements.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.59 per share, or over 26%, to close at $12.75 per share on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased ProPetro securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROPETRO HOLDING CORP
05:54pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of ProPetro ..
BU
08/11BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : PUMP) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encou..
PR
08/09INVESTOR ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of..
PR
08/08PROPETRO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08PROPETRO HOLDING CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Ev..
AQ
08/08PROPETRO : Reports Preliminary Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2019
BU
08/01PROPETRO HOLDING CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/29PROPETRO : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Ca..
BU
07/12PROPETRO HOLDING CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
06/28PROPETRO HOLDING CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 083 M
EBIT 2019 361 M
Net income 2019 204 M
Finance 2019 65,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,25x
P/E ratio 2020 4,41x
EV / Sales2019 0,58x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
Capitalization 1 280 M
Chart PROPETRO HOLDING CORP
Duration : Period :
Propetro Holding Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROPETRO HOLDING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 25,19  $
Last Close Price 12,21  $
Spread / Highest target 228%
Spread / Average Target 106%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dale Redman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer D. Armour Chairman
David W. Sledge Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey David Smith Chief Financial Officer
Steven L. Beal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROPETRO HOLDING CORP3.49%1 280
TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC-33.47%223 480
SCHLUMBERGER NV-4.30%47 755
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-26.56%17 098
BAKER HUGHES10.14%12 228
TECHNIPFMC25.13%10 939
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group