PROPETRO INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of ProPetro Holding Corp. - PUMP

On August 8, 2019, the Company disclosed a delay to its second quarter earnings report due to an ongoing review by its audit committee involving improper expense reimbursements of approximately $370,000 to executives, undisclosed related-party transactions, and a potential material weakness in its internal control over disclosure. Then, on October 18, 2019, news agencies reported that the company was the target of an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to its financial disclosures. Finally, on November 13, 2019, the Company confirmed the SEC investigation and also revealed previously-undisclosed related-party transactions totaling $3.6 million as well as "at least two material weaknesses that resulted in the Company's internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures not being effective as of a prior date."

The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether ProPetro's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to ProPetro's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

