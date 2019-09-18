Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Propetro Holding Corp    PUMP

PROPETRO HOLDING CORP

(PUMP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PUMP NOTICE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ProPetro Holding Corp.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – PUMP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 04:59pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s March 2017 initial public offering (“IPO or the “Offering”); and/or between March 17, 2017 and August 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for ProPetro investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the ProPetro class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1680.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s executive officers were improperly reimbursed for certain expenses; (2) the Company had engaged in certain undisclosed transactions with related parties; (3) the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; (4) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and (5) as a result, ProPetrol’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 15, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1680.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROPETRO HOLDING CORP
05:08pPUMP CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Cla..
PR
04:59pPUMP NOTICE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class..
BU
08:03aPROPETRO (PUMP) CLASS ACTION ALERT : Johnson Fistel Encourages Investors to Cont..
PR
09/17BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCE : PUMP) and Encourages ProPetro Investors t..
BU
09/17PROPETRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
09/17PROPETRO : Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Curaleaf Holdings, I..
PR
09/17FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
09/17IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
09/17Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
09/17Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against ProPetro H..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 078 M
EBIT 2019 364 M
Net income 2019 195 M
Debt 2019 42,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,56x
P/E ratio 2020 4,48x
EV / Sales2019 0,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
Capitalization 1 045 M
Chart PROPETRO HOLDING CORP
Duration : Period :
Propetro Holding Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROPETRO HOLDING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 18,87  $
Last Close Price 10,41  $
Spread / Highest target 179%
Spread / Average Target 81,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dale Redman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer D. Armour Chairman
David W. Sledge Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey David Smith Chief Financial Officer
Steven L. Beal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROPETRO HOLDING CORP-15.50%1 045
SCHLUMBERGER NV5.79%52 789
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-20.88%18 421
BAKER HUGHES10.74%15 177
TECHNIPFMC25.23%10 949
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-8.99%8 741
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group