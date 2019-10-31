Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ProPetro Holding Corp.    PUMP

PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.

(PUMP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ProPetro : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds ProPetro Holding Corp. Investors of Important November 15th Deadline in Securities Class Action – PUMP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 05:52pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with ProPetro’s March 2017 initial public offering (“IPO or the “Offering”) and/or (b) between March 17, 2017 and August 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important November 15, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for ProPetro investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the ProPetro class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1680.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ProPetro’s executive officers were improperly reimbursed for certain expenses; (2) ProPetro had engaged in certain undisclosed transactions with related parties; (3) ProPetro lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; (4) ProPetro lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and (5) as a result, ProPetro’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 15, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1680.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.
05:52pPROPETRO : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds ProPetro Holding Corp. Inves..
BU
02:41pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
10/23PROPETRO Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceed..
NE
10/22PROPETRO DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered..
NE
10/18WEISSLAW LLP : ProPetro Holding Corp. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation
PR
10/15PROPETRO Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceed..
NE
10/14PROPETRO DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered..
NE
10/14OILFIELD SERVICES FIRM PROPETRO CUTS : sources
RE
10/11PUMP LOSS ALERT : Hagens Berman Alerts ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Investors o..
PR
10/10PROPETRO DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered..
NE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 973 M
EBIT 2019 313 M
Net income 2019 181 M
Debt 2019 77,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,46x
P/E ratio 2020 5,39x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 859 M
Chart PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
ProPetro Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 15,18  $
Last Close Price 7,75  $
Spread / Highest target 235%
Spread / Average Target 95,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dale Redman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phillip A. Gobe Executive Chairman
David W. Sledge Chief Operating Officer
Darin G. Holderness Chief Financial Officer
Spencer D. Armour Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.-30.60%859
SCHLUMBERGER NV-8.26%45 823
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-23.33%17 065
BAKER HUGHES0.56%14 034
TECHNIPFMC0.77%8 821
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-11.83%8 744
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group