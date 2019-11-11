ProPetro : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2019 earnings release on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 after the close of trading. ProPetro will host a conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 8:00 AM Central Time to discuss its third quarter results.

To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 1-844-340-9046 and international callers may dial 1-412-858-5205. Please call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure a proper connection. The call will also be webcast on ProPetro’s web site, www.propetroservices.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and can be accessed toll free by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for U.S. callers, 1-855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, as well as 1-412-317-0088 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 10131724.

Form 10-Q Delay

The Company’s deadline for filing its third quarter Form 10-Q is November 12, 2019. The Company does not expect to file its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 or September 30, 2019 by that date.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing pressure pumping and other complementary services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. For more information visit www.propetroservices.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005686/en/