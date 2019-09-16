Log in
The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ProPetro Holding Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/16/2019 | 08:25pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s March 2017 initial public offering (“IPO or the “Offering”) or between March 17, 2017 and August 8, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 05, 2019.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. ProPetro’s executives were improperly reimbursed for various expenses. The Company also engaged in undisclosed related-party transactions. The Company failed to maintain sufficient disclosure controls and procedures while lacking effective controls on financial reporting at the same time. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about ProPetro, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 078 M
EBIT 2019 364 M
Net income 2019 195 M
Debt 2019 41,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,11x
P/E ratio 2020 4,92x
EV / Sales2019 0,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
Capitalization 1 148 M
