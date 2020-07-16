ProPhotonix : Change of Adviser and Director DisclosuresJuly 16, 2020

July 16, 2020
ProPhotonix Limited
("ProPhotonix" or the "Company")
Change of Adviser and Director Disclosures
Change of Adviser
ProPhotonix Limited (London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX, OTC: STKR), a leading technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, is pleased to announce the appointment of WH Ireland Limited as Nominated Adviser and Broker with immediate effect.
Director Disclosures
Ray Oglethorpe, Chairman, has advised ProPhotonix that he is currently a director of The Oglethorpe Family Foundation, Inc. and has been since the Company's admission to AIM.
There is no further information to be disclosed under Schedule Two, Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.
|
For further information:
|
|
ProPhotonix Limited
|
|
Tim Losik
|
President and CEO
|
|
Tel: +1 603 893 8778
|
WH Ireland Limited
|
Email: ir@prophotonix.xom
|
|
Katy Mitchell
|
Nominated Adviser and Broker
|
Matthew Chan
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7220 1666
About ProPhotonix
ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.
Disclaimer
