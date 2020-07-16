Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  ProPhotonix Limited    STKR

PROPHOTONIX LIMITED

(STKR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 07/08 11:10:12 am
0.0227 USD   --.--%
02:11aPROPHOTONIX : Change of Adviser and Director DisclosuresJuly 16, 2020
PU
06/23PROPHOTONIX : Extension for Reporting Financial Results and Trading UpdateJune 23, 2020
PU
04/30PROPHOTONIX : Board ChangesApril 30, 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ProPhotonix : Change of Adviser and Director DisclosuresJuly 16, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/16/2020 | 02:11am EDT

July 16, 2020

ProPhotonix Limited

("ProPhotonix" or the "Company")

Change of Adviser and Director Disclosures

Change of Adviser

ProPhotonix Limited (London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX, OTC: STKR), a leading technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, is pleased to announce the appointment of WH Ireland Limited as Nominated Adviser and Broker with immediate effect.

Director Disclosures

Ray Oglethorpe, Chairman, has advised ProPhotonix that he is currently a director of The Oglethorpe Family Foundation, Inc. and has been since the Company's admission to AIM.

There is no further information to be disclosed under Schedule Two, Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

For further information:

ProPhotonix Limited

Tim Losik

President and CEO

Tel: +1 603 893 8778

WH Ireland Limited

Email: ir@prophotonix.xom

Katy Mitchell

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Matthew Chan

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7220 1666

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

Disclaimer

ProPhotonix Limited published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 06:10:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PROPHOTONIX LIMITED
02:11aPROPHOTONIX : Change of Adviser and Director DisclosuresJuly 16, 2020
PU
06/23PROPHOTONIX : Extension for Reporting Financial Results and Trading UpdateJune 2..
PU
04/30PROPHOTONIX : Board ChangesApril 30, 2020
PU
2019PROPHOTONIX : Holdings in CompanyNovember 26, 2019
PU
2019PROPHOTONIX : Five-Year Master Purchase Agreement from a Fortune 50 Conglomerate
PU
2019PROPHOTONIX : to Exhibit its Latest UV LED Curing Systems at Labelexpo Europe 20..
PU
2019PROPHOTONIX : Interim Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2019September 6, ..
PU
2019PROPHOTONIX : Introducing the New High-Powered Red Laser Diode from Ushio
PU
2019PROPHOTONIX : Holdings in CompanyMay 31, 2019
PU
2019PROPHOTONIX : Director/ PDMR ShareholdingMay 24, 2019
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 16,4 M - -
Net income 2018 -1,31 M - -
Net Debt 2018 0,08 M - -
P/E ratio 2018 -4,47x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 2,11 M 2,11 M -
EV / Sales 2017 0,48x
EV / Sales 2018 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart PROPHOTONIX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ProPhotonix Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Paul Losik President, CEO & Executive Director
Raymond Joseph Oglethorpe Non-Executive Chairman
Edward Dolan Chief Financial Officer
Gerald Vincent Bodenham Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Marianne Molleur Vice President-Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROPHOTONIX LIMITED70.68%2
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED9.67%319 710
NVIDIA CORPORATION73.86%255 330
INTEL CORPORATION-1.37%249 721
BROADCOM INC.-0.30%126 721
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS2.81%121 045
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group