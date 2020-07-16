ProPhotonix : Change of Adviser and Director DisclosuresJuly 16, 2020

July 16, 2020

Change of Adviser and Director Disclosures

Change of Adviser

ProPhotonix Limited (London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX, OTC: STKR), a leading technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, is pleased to announce the appointment of WH Ireland Limited as Nominated Adviser and Broker with immediate effect.

Director Disclosures

Ray Oglethorpe, Chairman, has advised ProPhotonix that he is currently a director of The Oglethorpe Family Foundation, Inc. and has been since the Company's admission to AIM.

There is no further information to be disclosed under Schedule Two, Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

For further information: ProPhotonix Limited Tim Losik President and CEO Tel: +1 603 893 8778 WH Ireland Limited Email: ir@prophotonix.xom Katy Mitchell Nominated Adviser and Broker Matthew Chan Tel: +44 (0) 20 7220 1666

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.