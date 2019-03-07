March 7, 2019

ProPhotonix Limited

("ProPhotonix" or "the

Company")

ProPhotonix Awarded Two US Patents for its Innovative UV LED Curing Systems

COBRA Cure FX Series unique features for ease of operation recognized.

ProPhotonix Limited (London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX, OTC: STKR), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued two US Patents for its COBRA Cure FX UV LED Curing Systems designed for use in UV curing applications in industrial printing, 3D printing and adhesives curing.

The first patent was awarded for the COBRA Cure FX series' innovative replaceable window that facilitates the quick removal and cleaning or outright replacement of the window without the need for special tools (US10180248). In some applications, a build-up of material can occur on the exit window of the lamps that can reduce light output. In order to limit machine downtime to clean or replace the lamps, this invention allows for fast replacement of the window, minimizing any downtime for users.

A second patent was awarded for an innovative sensing network for early detection of issues that may occur during the normal operation of the lamp that could impact system performance (US10180249). This sensing network ensures reliable operation for our customers while providing early detection of issues that can lead to automatic shutdown of the lamp or a message to the user that a fault has been detected.

Tim Losik, CEO, commented "Innovation is a cornerstone of ProPhotonix' offering to our customers and the Company continues to build it's Intellectual Property portfolio. The COBRA Cure FX series was developed in close cooperation with users and incorporates a number of novel user-centric features. We are proud to be able to offer this technology to improve product consistency and safety for our customers."

To see the full range of UV LED Curing Systems, visit: https://www.prophotonix.com/led-and-laser-products/uv-led-curing-systems/

Enquiries: sales@prophotonix.com

ProPhotonix Limited

Tim Losik, President and CEO

Tel: +1 603 893 8778

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

(Nominated Adviser and Broker) David Foreman

Tel: +44 (0)207 894 7000

Richard Salmond

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI and Panasonic. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.