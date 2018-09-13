Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  ProPhotonix Ltd    STKR

PROPHOTONIX LTD (STKR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ProPhotonix : Extends Laser Diode Solutions for Industrial Robotics Applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 08:08am CEST

September 13, 2018

ProPhotonix Limited

("ProPhotonix" or "the

Company")

ProPhotonix Extends Laser Diode Solutions for Industrial Robotics Applications

Three new, high-power 905nm laser diodes from QSI

ProPhotonix Limited (London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX & PPIR, OTC: STKR), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce the addition of three new infrared laser diodes to its product range. These high-power laser diodes are ideally suited to a range of industrial robotics applications.

The new 905nm QL90X8SM/W/V laser diodes are available at multiple power levels ranging from 25 Watts to 75 Watts. The laser diodes are housed in a compact 5.6mm can specifically designed to allow operation at temperatures as high as 85°C.

The reliability and durability of these IR laser diodes will ensure consistent system performance. The new laser diodes from QSI are suitable for a wide range of other applications including automotive, LiDAR, laser range finders, industrial optical modules and sensor applications.

Jeremy Lane, Managing Director of ProPhotonix Limited UK said "ProPhotonix has over 20 years of experience in the laser diode industry and is therefore well placed to assist our customers in selecting the right laser diode to suit their specific application needs. With these latest additions from QSI, we are offering new robust, reliable and thermally efficient solutions."

For further information on the new range of QSI laser diodes the QL90X8SM, QL90W8SM and QL90V8SM, contact ProPhotonix at sales@prophotonix.com or visit our website to download a datasheet: http://bit.ly/2IyCoBH

Enquiries: ProPhotonix Limitedsales@prophotonix.com

Jeremy Lane, Managing Director

Tel: +44(0) 1279 717170

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leadingOEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

Disclaimer

ProPhotonix Limited published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 06:07:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROPHOTONIX LTD
08:09aPROPHOTONIX LTD : ProPhotonix Announces PPIX Laser Diode Solutions for Industria..
AC
08:08aPROPHOTONIX : Extends Laser Diode Solutions for Industrial Robotics Applications
PU
09/12PROPHOTONIX : rsquo; configurable UV LED Curing systems will be on display at La..
PU
09/12PROPHOTONIX LTD : ProPhotonix UV LED Systems on Display at Labelexpo
AC
09/07PROPHOTONIX LTD : ProPhotonix Limited Announces Interim Results
AC
08/10PROPHOTONIX LTD : Trading update and De-restriction of Restricted Stock Line
AC
08/10PROPHOTONIX : Trading update and De-restriction of Restricted Stock LineAugust 1..
PU
06/14PROPHOTONIX : Secures £700,000 Term Loan - STKR
AQ
06/14PROPHOTONIX LTD : ProPhotonix Secures £700,000 Term Loan - STKR
AC
06/14PROPHOTONIX : Secures £700,000 Term LoanJune 14, 2018
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/14BY THE NUMBERS : Best Stocks In Technology 
2017ProPhotonix reports 1H results 
2017ProPhotonix reports FY results 
2016ProPhotonix reports 1H results 
2016ProPhotonix reports preliminary FY15 results 
Chart PROPHOTONIX LTD
Duration : Period :
ProPhotonix Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Paul Losik President, CEO & Executive Director
Raymond Joseph Oglethorpe Chairman
Edward Dolan Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Michael Steel Independent Non-Executive Director
Gerald Vincent Bodenham Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROPHOTONIX LTD-28.54%10
CISCO SYSTEMS22.43%214 990
QUALCOMM12.07%106 525
ERICSSON42.06%28 616
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS39.46%20 679
ARISTA NETWORKS INC13.70%19 994
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.