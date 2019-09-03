ProPhotonix : Introducing the New High-Powered Red Laser Diode from Ushio

September 3, 2019

ProPhotonix Limited

("ProPhotonix" or "the Company")

Introducing the New High‐Powered Red Laser Diode from Ushio

ProPhotonix expands laser diode range with new 638nm Laser Diode

ProPhotonix Limited (London Stock Exchange ‐ AIM: PPIX & PPIR, OTC: STKR), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces the addition of a new red laser diode to its product range, the HL63520HD. This 638nm laser diode has been designed to be highly durable and to perform reliably at extreme temperatures.

The high powered, multi‐mode HL63520HD is particularly well suited to industrial and projector applications. HL63520HD has optical output power of up to 2.4W in continuous wave ("CW") mode and reaches 3.5W when pulsed, an ideal solution as a light source for optical equipment.

The self‐contained red laser diode operates exceptionally well under demanding environmental conditions in temperatures as high as 55°C. The HL63520HD, at 638nm, is an energy efficient laser diode. The highly durable red laser diode is ideally suited for integration into laser modules, laser projector and laser show applications.

Jeremy Lane, Managing Director of ProPhotonix Limited UK commented "We are delighted to offer this new laser diode, adding to the ever more comprehensive range of direct diode lasers available to our customers. Ushio is known for high quality, reliable laser diodes and with more than 20 years of experience in laser diode technology, ProPhotonix is well placed to support customers in identifying the best laser diode for their application."

For further information on the laser diode HL63520HD, contact sales@prophotonix.comor visit our website to download a datasheet: http://bit.ly/2jfLWm5