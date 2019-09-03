Log in
ProPhotonix : Introducing the New High-Powered Red Laser Diode from Ushio

09/03/2019 | 02:35am EDT

September 3, 2019

ProPhotonix Limited

("ProPhotonix" or "the Company")

Introducing the New High‐Powered Red Laser Diode from Ushio

ProPhotonix expands laser diode range with new 638nm Laser Diode

ProPhotonix Limited (London Stock Exchange ‐ AIM: PPIX & PPIR, OTC: STKR), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces the addition of a new red laser diode to its product range, the HL63520HD. This 638nm laser diode has been designed to be highly durable and to perform reliably at extreme temperatures.

The high powered, multi‐mode HL63520HD is particularly well suited to industrial and projector applications. HL63520HD has optical output power of up to 2.4W in continuous wave ("CW") mode and reaches 3.5W when pulsed, an ideal solution as a light source for optical equipment.

The self‐contained red laser diode operates exceptionally well under demanding environmental conditions in temperatures as high as 55°C. The HL63520HD, at 638nm, is an energy efficient laser diode. The highly durable red laser diode is ideally suited for integration into laser modules, laser projector and laser show applications.

Jeremy Lane, Managing Director of ProPhotonix Limited UK commented "We are delighted to offer this new laser diode, adding to the ever more comprehensive range of direct diode lasers available to our customers. Ushio is known for high quality, reliable laser diodes and with more than 20 years of experience in laser diode technology, ProPhotonix is well placed to support customers in identifying the best laser diode for their application."

For further information on the laser diode HL63520HD, contact sales@prophotonix.comor visit our website to download a datasheet: http://bit.ly/2jfLWm5

Enquiries:

sales@prophotonix.com

ProPhotonix Limited

Jeremy Lane, Managing Director

Tel: +44(0) 1279 717170

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

Tel: +44 (0)207 894 7000

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

David Foreman

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio , Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website

at www.prophotonix.com.

Disclaimer

ProPhotonix Limited published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 06:34:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17,9 M
EBIT 2019 -1,00 M
Net income 2019 -1,10 M
Debt 2019 0,90 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,32x
EV / Sales2020 0,25x
Capitalization 4,80 M
Chart PROPHOTONIX LTD
Duration : Period :
ProPhotonix Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,05  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Paul Losik President, CEO & Executive Director
Raymond Joseph Oglethorpe Chairman
Edward Dolan Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Michael Steel Independent Non-Executive Director
Gerald Vincent Bodenham Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROPHOTONIX LTD-18.25%5
CISCO SYSTEMS8.03%200 381
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD22.61%39 414
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS57.26%29 951
NOKIA OYJ-10.55%27 707
ERICSSON AB-1.87%25 741
