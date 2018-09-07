Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  ProPhotonix Ltd    STKR

PROPHOTONIX LTD (STKR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ProPhotonix Ltd : ProPhotonix Limited Announces Interim Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 02:56pm CEST

- The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

- INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2018

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2018 / ProPhotonix Limited ("ProPhotonix" or "the Company") (OTC PINK: STKR) (AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, today announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 3.9% to $8.8 million (H1-2017: $8.5 million)

  • Gross profit decreased 9.7% to $3.4 million (H1-2017: $3.8 million) mainly due to a reduction in gross margin of 38.6% (H1-2017: 44.4%)

  • Operating loss of $0.4 million (H1-2017: $0.6 million operating income) excluding stock compensation expense and operating income of $0.1 million (H1-2017: $0.7 million)

  • Net loss of $0.5 million (H1-2017: $0.6 million net income)

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million (H1-2017: $0.7 million). Please see the reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA below.

  • Order bookings of $9.0 million (H1-2017: $8.8 million)

  • Book-to-Bill ratio of 1.03 (H1-2017: 1.01)

  • Percentage revenue by market sectors: 81% industrial, 16% medical and 3% security & defense (H1-2017: 75% industrial, 22% medical and 3% security & defense)

  • Percentage revenue by geography: 56% Europe, 31% North America and 13% Rest of World (H1-2017: 43% Europe, 44% North America and 13% Rest of World)

Recent Operational Highlights

  • Vision Systems Design 2018 awarded ProPhotonix its Innovators Silver Award in April 2018

  • Expansion of product offering and market applications with new high powered 405nm and 638nm laser diodes and 3 meter COBRA RGB line light

  • New four year £0.7 million term loan secured for additional machinery and equipment and expansion of the Company's manufacturing operations

  • Ed Dolan appointed as CFO in March 2018

Tim Losik, President & CEO, commented:

Financial

"Sales in the first half of 2018 were up 3.9% primarily due to an increase in Laser & Diode product sales offsetting a modest decline in LED sales. Gross profit margin fell to 38.6% compared with 44.4% for the same period in 2017, mainly due to a shift in product mix. Gross margins are expected to range between 40-45% going forward but this depends on the mix and volume of sales. In the first half of 2018 we experienced an operating loss of $0.4 million compared to operating income of $0.6 million in 2017. The operating loss mainly resulted from increased stock compensation expense as well as lower profit margins from a shift in product mix and continued investment to support future growth of the business."

"On June 14, 2018, the Company announced it had entered into a £700,000 four-year term loan facility with SQN Secured Income Fund PLC ("SQN"). The proceeds from the loan are to provide additional working capital and capital expenditure investments in support of our growth initiatives. Also, as of June 30, 2018, the Company had $382,000 borrowing availability on its Sales Finance facility through Barclays Bank. The Directors are comfortable with the cash flow of the business considering its plans and available credit facilities."

Strategy

"The strategy of the Company remains established in its OEM heritage as well as the development of products directed at specific markets. ProPhotonix has made and will continue to make investments in commercially attractive OEM opportunities and product development including UV LED, multi-wavelength devices and laser technology advances. We continue to concentrate our engineering capacity in these defined projects and areas that we believe are poised for fast market expansion."

"The first of these is the UV LED and laser market for various applications including: printing, curing, bonding, 3D printing, bio-luminescence, medical microscopy and other applications. The Company has launched several versions of its COBRA CureTM product and continues to work with many potential customers in their applications using this technology. We plan to continue to launch new higher power products while continuously enhancing our current product lines to serve this market during 2018 and beyond."

"ProPhotonix also continues to focus on market requirements for multi-wavelength devices and systems, both laser and LED solutions. Increasingly, customers are seeking multi-wavelength solutions requiring innovative optics, complex electronics, on-board sensing capabilities and sophisticated software control. We see opportunities which include a broad range of applications in printing, microscopy, industrial inspection and sorting, solar simulation and security markets."

Enquiries:

ProPhotonix Limited

Tim Losik, President & CEO

Tel: +1 603 893 8778

ir@prophotonix.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

(Nominated Adviser and Broker) Tel: +44 (0)207 894 7000

David Foreman

Richard Salmond

Please click on, or paste the following URL into your web browser to view the full announcement;

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1534A_1-2018-9-7.pdf

SOURCE: ProPhotonix Limited

https://www.accesswire.com/511528/ProPhotonix-Limited-Announces-Interim-Results

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROPHOTONIX LTD
02:56pPROPHOTONIX LTD : ProPhotonix Limited Announces Interim Results
AC
08/10PROPHOTONIX LTD : Trading update and De-restriction of Restricted Stock Line
AC
08/10PROPHOTONIX : Trading update and De-restriction of Restricted Stock LineAugust 1..
PU
06/14PROPHOTONIX : Secures £700,000 Term Loan - STKR
AQ
06/14PROPHOTONIX LTD : ProPhotonix Secures £700,000 Term Loan - STKR
AC
06/14PROPHOTONIX : Secures £700,000 Term LoanJune 14, 2018
PU
05/18PROPHOTONIX : Result of AGM and Issue of Equity to DirectorsMay 18, 2018
PU
04/16PROPHOTONIX : Honored by Vision Systems Design 2018 Innovators Awards Program
AQ
04/09PROPHOTONIX LIMITED : - STKR - ProPhotonix Announces Holding(s) in Company
AQ
04/06PROPHOTONIX : Posts Notice Of Annual General Meeting
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/14BY THE NUMBERS : Best Stocks In Technology 
2017ProPhotonix reports 1H results 
2017ProPhotonix reports FY results 
2016ProPhotonix reports 1H results 
2016ProPhotonix reports preliminary FY15 results 
Chart PROPHOTONIX LTD
Duration : Period :
ProPhotonix Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Paul Losik President, CEO & Executive Director
Raymond Joseph Oglethorpe Chairman
Edward Dolan Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Michael Steel Independent Non-Executive Director
Gerald Vincent Bodenham Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROPHOTONIX LTD-7.80%10
CISCO SYSTEMS23.47%222 352
QUALCOMM9.90%103 367
ERICSSON46.48%28 850
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS41.26%20 707
ARISTA NETWORKS INC13.66%20 036
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.