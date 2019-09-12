Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  ProPhotonix Ltd    STKR

PROPHOTONIX LTD

(STKR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ProPhotonix : to Exhibit its Latest UV LED Curing Systems at Labelexpo Europe 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 02:07am EDT

September 12, 2019

ProPhotonix Limited

("ProPhotonix" or "the Company")

ProPhotonix to Exhibit its Latest UV LED Curing Systems at Labelexpo Europe 2019

Compact, Reliable UV LED Curing Solutions for Labeling

ProPhotonix Limited (London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX, OTC: STKR), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces that it will be exhibiting its range of configurable UV LED curing systems, the COBRA Cure FX Series, along with innovative new additions to the product offering at Labelexpo Europe 2019, September 24 - 27, in Brussels.

At stand 4E70, ProPhotonix will display its latest UV LED Curing systems including the new COBRA Cure Mini. A compact, yet powerful UV LED curing lamp designed to provide a cost-effective solution for high- speed single and multi-pass printers where installation space is restricted and weight is a concern.

Utilizing expert Chip-on-Board LED array design and mechanical engineering, ProPhotonix has delivered the optimum solution for applications where space and weight are restricted but higher intensity and dose levels are required. COBRA Cure Mini's light head measures just 33.4mm x 57mm x 30mm with control electronics housed separately achieving a compact light-head module. Weighing less than 175gm the light head delivers an innovative solution for compact translation systems, providing ease of installation without any compromise on performance.

In addition to its compact form factor, COBRA Cure Mini delivers extremely uniform, high intensity UV light for a reliable cure. COBRA Cure Mini delivers intensities up to 6W/cm² and a factory set dose of up to 9 J/cm² at 2mm. It offers project managers the flexibility to meet weight restrictions and available footprint without any performance trade-off.

A range of configurations of the COBRA Cure FX Series will also be on display, with demonstration of the range of optical configurations, power levels (up to 20W/cm2) as well as the scalable nature of ProPhotonix' range of UV LED curing systems. Designed specifically for UV curing of inks, coatings and adhesives, the unique platform design maximizes the inherent value of LED based solutions while incorporating a number of unique features to address key issues for equipment manufacturers and end users. These patented features have been developed to ensure ease of integration, optimum performance, maximum lifetime, safety and reliability in the field making the series an ideal solution for UV LED curing in the label industry.

To see the range and discuss your application requirements, visit ProPhotonix at stand 4E70, Labelexpo Europe 2019.

For more information on the COBRA Cure FX series, visit http://www.prophotonix.com/led-and- laser-products/UV-Solutions/

Enquiries:

sales@prophotonix.com

ProPhotonix Limited

Ken Reynolds, Business and Technology Manager,

Tel: +353 (0)21 500 1313

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

Disclaimer

ProPhotonix Limited published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 06:06:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROPHOTONIX LTD
02:07aPROPHOTONIX : to Exhibit its Latest UV LED Curing Systems at Labelexpo Europe 20..
PU
09/06PROPHOTONIX : Interim Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2019September 6, ..
PU
09/03PROPHOTONIX : Introducing the New High-Powered Red Laser Diode from Ushio
PU
05/31PROPHOTONIX : Holdings in CompanyMay 31, 2019
PU
05/24PROPHOTONIX : Director/ PDMR ShareholdingMay 24, 2019
PU
05/23PROPHOTONIX : Director/ PDMR ShareholdingMay 23, 2019
PU
05/17PROPHOTONIX : Trading UpdateMay 17, 2019
PU
05/16PROPHOTONIX : Result of AGM and Director / PDMR ShareholdingsMay 16, 2019
PU
05/16PROPHOTONIX : New COBRA Cure Mini a Compact, Low Weight, UV LED Curing System fr..
PU
04/09PROPHOTONIX : Honored by Vision Systems Design 2019 Innovators Awards Program
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1,77 M
Chart PROPHOTONIX LTD
Duration : Period :
ProPhotonix Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,02  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Paul Losik President, CEO & Executive Director
Raymond Joseph Oglethorpe Chairman
Edward Dolan Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Michael Steel Independent Non-Executive Director
Gerald Vincent Bodenham Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROPHOTONIX LTD-69.84%2
CISCO SYSTEMS15.46%208 911
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD30.28%42 130
NOKIA OYJ-9.30%28 300
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS43.70%27 387
ERICSSON AB-0.21%26 515
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group