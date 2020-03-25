Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ProQR Therapeutics N.V.    PRQR   NL0010872495

PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V.

(PRQR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ProQR to Present Findings from Phase 1/2 Interim Analysis of QR-421a for Usher Syndrome

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 04:15pm EDT

LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq:PRQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for severe genetic rare diseases, today announced that Company management will present and discuss findings from a planned three-month interim analysis of its Phase 1/2 Stellar trial of QR-421a in adults with Usher syndrome and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa on March 31, 2020. The findings will be announced in a press release and management will host an investor conference call at 8:15 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the results in detail.

The live and archived webcast of this presentation can be accessed through the Events and Presentations page on the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.ProQR.com. The dial-in details for the call are +1 631-510-7495 (US), +31 (0)20 714 3545 (NL), conference ID: 5986384. The archived webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation date.

About the Stellar Phase 1/2 Trial

Stellar, or PQ-421a-001, is a first-in-human study of QR-421a in adults who have vision loss due to mutations in exon 13 of the USH2A gene and is conducted at expert sites in North America and Europe. It is a double-masked, randomized, 24-month study exploring the safety and efficacy of a single intravitreal injection of several dose levels of QR-421a and a control sham procedure into one eye.

About QR-421a

QR-421a is a first-in-class investigational RNA therapy designed to address the underlying cause of vision loss in Usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa (RP) due to mutations in exon 13 of the USH2A gene. QR-421a is designed to restore functional Usherin protein by using an exon skipping approach with the aim to stop or reverse vision loss in patients. QR-421a is intended to be administered through intravitreal injections in the eye and has been granted orphan drug designation in the US and the European Union and received fast-track and rare pediatric disease designations from the FDA.

About Usher Syndrome Type 2 and Non-Syndromic Retinitis Pigmentosa

Usher syndrome is the leading cause of combined deafness and blindness. People with Usher syndrome type 2 are usually born with hearing loss and start to have progressive vision loss during adulthood. The vision loss can also occur without hearing loss in a disease called non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa. Usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa can be caused by mutations in the USH2A gene. To date, there are no pharmaceutical treatments approved or in clinical development that treat the vision loss associated with mutations in USH2A.  

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber’s congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.
*Since 2012*

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to", "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Such statements include those relating to our announcement of interim analysis findings from our QR-421a clinical trial and the therapeutic potential of our product candidates, including QR-421a. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including certain sections of our annual report filed on Form 20-F. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Investor Contact:
Sarah Kiely
ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
T: +1 617 599 6228
skiely@proqr.com
or
Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors
T: +1 617 535 7743
hans@lifesciadvisors.com  

Media Contact:
Sara Zelkovic
LifeSci Public Relations
T: +1 646 876 4933
sara@lifescipublicrelations.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V.
04:15pProQR to Present Findings from Phase 1/2 Interim Analysis of QR-421a for Ushe..
GL
02/26ProQR Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results and Provides Busine..
GL
02/24ProQR to Present at Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference
GL
02/06ProQR Therapeutics Teams Up with the Foundation Fighting Blindness and Bluepr..
GL
01/30ProQR Receives Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from FDA for QR-421a
GL
2019ProQR Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Aurora Trial of QR-1123 for ..
GL
2019ProQR Receives Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for QR-1123 for Autosomal Dom..
GL
2019ProQR to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences
GL
2019ProQR to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
2019ProQR Announces Recent Progress and Financial Results for the Third Quarter o..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2,26 M
EBIT 2019 -61,6 M
Net income 2019 -60,4 M
Finance 2019 102 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,17x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,88x
EV / Sales2019 93,6x
EV / Sales2020 101x
Capitalization 313 M
Chart PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V.
Duration : Period :
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 28,43  $
Last Close Price 6,29  $
Spread / Highest target 536%
Spread / Average Target 352%
Spread / Lowest Target 218%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Anton de Boer Chief Executive Officer
Domenico Valerio Chairman-Supervisory Board
Smital Shah Chief Financial & Business Officer
Aniz Girach Chief Medical Officer
Antoine Papiernik Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V.-36.53%313
GILEAD SCIENCES13.82%93 459
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.91%57 851
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS19.72%48 935
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-0.29%21 301
GENMAB A/S-9.35%12 643
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group