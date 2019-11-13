Log in
ProQR to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

0
11/13/2019 | 07:00am EST

LEIDEN, Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq:PRQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA medicines for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases, today announced that Company management will present at upcoming investor conferences:

  • Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference
    November 20, 2019 at 10:55am ET
  • Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference
    December 3, 2019 at 2:00pm ET

The live and archived webcasts of these presentations will be accessible from the ‘Investors’ section of ProQR’s website (www.proqr.com) under ‘Events and Presentations’. The archived webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation date.

The Company will also host 1x1 meetings at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 20, 2019.

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA medicines for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber’s congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.
*Since 2012*

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to", "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Such statements include those relating to our participation at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference, the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference, and the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including certain sections of our annual report filed on Form 20-F. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Investor Contact:
Sarah Kiely
ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
T: +1 617 599 6228
skiely@proqr.com
or
Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors
T: +1 617 535 7743
hans@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Sara Zelkovic
LifeSci Public Relations
T: +1 646 876 4933
sara@lifescipublicrelations.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
