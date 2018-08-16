PROS : Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock

Log in
08/16/2018 | 02:33am CEST

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced the pricing of its follow-on public offering of 3,800,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $34.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted an option to purchase up to an aggregate of 570,000 additional shares of common stock.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company is acting as lead manager. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Northland Capital Markets, JMP Securities and Nomura are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 and a preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the common stock offered in the public offering described above were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (or SEC) on August 13, 2018, and the registration statement on Form S-3 was automatically effective upon filing. A final prospectus supplement relating to the common stock offered in the public offering described above will be filed with the SEC. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell shares or the solicitation of an offer to buy shares, and there will not be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering are available at the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may also be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014; and RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281; by phone at (877) 822-4089, or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the public offering constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering. There can be no assurance that PROS will be able to complete the public offering. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 194 M
EBIT 2018 -26,1 M
Net income 2018 -60,5 M
Debt 2018 73,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 7,10x
EV / Sales 2019 6,13x
Capitalization 1 302 M
Chart PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PROS Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 40,3 $
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andres D. Reiner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William V. Russell Non-Executive Chairman
Stéfan Brent Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roberto Reiner Chief Technology Officer
Greg B. Petersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROS HOLDINGS, INC.34.44%1 302
ORACLE CORPORATION2.01%191 135
SAP7.39%139 302
INTUIT33.53%53 773
SERVICENOW INC41.49%32 689
HEXAGON29.57%20 094
