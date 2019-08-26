PROS : Drives Digital Transformation Shift in Airline Industry with Acquisition of Travelaer SAS

Digital Innovator Extends PROS Offer Optimization to Next-Generation User Experience

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced it has acquired Travelaer SAS, a digital innovator for the travel industry, for approximately $12 million. With Travelaer, PROS further extends its comprehensive portfolio to enable airlines to transform the traveler’s digital experience across all retail channels: airline.com, mobile and New Distribution Capability (NDC) platform.

“We are thrilled to welcome Travelaer to the PROS family,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Andres Reiner, at PROS. “With Travelaer, PROS is uniquely positioned to provide an end-to-end solution that transforms the digital selling experience for airlines, from revenue management, through offer personalization and optimization, to supporting excellence in retail channels. This acquisition accelerates our ability to deliver airlines flexible, configurable retail capabilities yielding an optimal customer experience every time. Our combined teams will drive even greater innovation, accelerating the digital transformation our airline customers need today.”

Since launching in 2013, Travelaer has singularly focused on improving the customer experience across all phases of travel. The company brings an Internet Booking Engine and NDC platform to the PROS portfolio. With its development office near Nice, France, Travelaer engineering efforts enable a global customer base to take control of their ecommerce channels, and drive customer engagement and conversion.

“Today is a true milestone in our company’s history and in the airline tech industry overall,” said former Chief Executive Officer Mike Slone, at Travelaer. “The combined portfolio of our organizations will truly transform every aspect of the travel customer experience and redefine how people shop, book and buy travel within this intensely competitive industry.”

PROS technology allows airlines to more effectively learn about their customers, optimize revenue, personalize and dynamically price offers for seats and ancillaries, and more easily deliver, those offers across all channels.

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions. To learn more, visit the PROS website or follow PROS on Twitter at @PROS_Inc.

