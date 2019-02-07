PROS Holdings, Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
0
02/07/2019 | 04:16pm EST
Subscription revenue of $95.2 million, up 57% for the full year 2018.
Subscription gross margins of 68% and non-GAAP subscription margin of
71% in the fourth quarter, up more than 850 basis points
year-over-year.
Cash flow provided by operating activities of $15.2 million and free
cash flow of $14.1 million in the fourth quarter, contributing to a
full year 2018 free cash flow improvement of $29.0 million
year-over-year.
PROS
Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that
optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced financial
results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.
“As the market embraces our AI solutions, we are driving strong growth
and rapid transformation in our business,” stated CEO Andres Reiner.
“Subscription revenue accounted for more than half of total revenue for
the first time in our company's history last quarter, and we surpassed
our pre-transition total revenue in less than four years from when we
began our journey to the cloud. We enter 2019 excited by the opportunity
in front of us to accelerate our growth once again.”
CFO Stefan Schulz said, “We successfully drove both growth and scale in
our business in 2018. In the fourth quarter, we improved our non-GAAP
subscription gross margins by nine percentage points year-over-year and
our operating margins by seven percentage points year-over-year. We also
achieved our goal of reaching near breakeven free cash flow in 2018. We
have strong momentum coming into 2019 and remain on track to achieve our
long-term financial goals.”
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Highlights
Key financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 are
shown below. Throughout this press release, all dollar figures are in
millions, except net loss per share. Unless otherwise noted, all results
are on a reported basis and are compared with the prior-year period.
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Q4 2018
Q4 2017
Change
Q4 2018
Q4 2017
Change
Revenue:
Total Revenue
$52.6
$46.3
14%
n/a
n/a
n/a
Subscription Revenue
$28.3
$19.1
48%
n/a
n/a
n/a
Subscription and Maintenance Revenue
$44.0
$36.2
22%
n/a
n/a
n/a
Profitability:
Gross Profit
$33.2
$28.2
18%
$34.7
$29.9
16%
Operating Loss
$(9.6)
$(12.8)
$3.2
$(2.6)
$(5.5)
$2.8
Net Loss
$(12.8)
$(17.0)
$4.2
$(2.1)
$(4.3)
$2.2
Net Loss Per Share
$(0.34)
$(0.53)
$0.19
$(0.06)
$(0.13)
$0.07
Adjusted EBITDA
n/a
n/a
n/a
$(2.0)
$(4.9)
$2.9
Cash:
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$15.2
$4.5
$10.7
n/a
n/a
n/a
Free Cash Flow
n/a
n/a
n/a
$14.1
$3.6
$10.4
GAAP
Non-GAAP
FY 2018
FY 2017
Change
FY 2018
FY 2017
Change
Revenue:
Total Revenue
$197.0
$168.8
17%
n/a
n/a
n/a
Subscription Revenue
$95.2
$60.5
57%
n/a
n/a
n/a
Subscription and Maintenance Revenue
$160.0
$129.9
23%
n/a
n/a
n/a
Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR")
n/a
n/a
n/a
$189.3
$160.6
18%
Annual Recurring Revenue in constant currency
n/a
n/a
n/a
$190.5
$160.6
19%
Profitability:
Gross Profit
$119.8
$100.3
20%
$126.2
$105.5
20%
Operating Loss
$(49.2)
$(64.9)
$15.7
$(20.1)
$(36.3)
$16.2
Net Loss
$(64.2)
$(77.9)
$13.7
$(17.9)
$(25.5)
$7.6
Net Loss Per Share
$(1.86)
$(2.46)
$0.6
$(0.52)
$(0.81)
$0.29
Adjusted EBITDA
n/a
n/a
n/a
$(19.0)
$(33.7)
$14.7
Cash:
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities
$5.7
$(25.3)
$31.0
n/a
n/a
n/a
Free Cash Flow
n/a
n/a
n/a
$(0.5)
$(29.5)
$29.0
The attached tables provide a summary of PROS results for the period,
including a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.
Recent Business Highlights
Accelerated growth among B2B customers and increased B2B deal volume
by more than 40% year-over-year.
Launched the next-generation of PROS flagship revenue
management solution suite, born in the cloud and delivering data
science and forecasting tailored to the unique needs of each airline
industry segment from ultra low-cost carriers through 5-star airlines.
Appointed Jill
Sawatzky, a globally recognized customer success expert, as Vice
President of Customer Success to define the next era of PROS customer
success and bring an even higher focus to customer value attainment.
Financial Outlook
PROS anticipates the following based on an estimated 37.6 million basic
weighted average shares outstanding for the first quarter of 2019 and a
22% non-GAAP estimated tax rate for the first quarter and full year 2019:
Q1 2019 Guidance
v. Q1 2018 at Mid- Point
Full Year 2019 Guidance
v. Prior Year at Mid- Point
Total Revenue
$54.0 to $55.0
14%
$231.0 to $233.0
18%
Subscription Revenue
$29.0 to $29.5
40%
$130.0 to $131.0
37%
ARR
n/a
n/a
$219.0 to $221.0
16%
Non-GAAP Loss Per Share
$(0.15) to $(0.13)
$0.05
n/a
n/a
Adjusted EBITDA
$(5.1) to $(4.1)
$2.1
$(13.0) to $(11.0)
$7.0
Free Cash Flow
n/a
n/a
$0.0 to $2.0
$1.5
PROS Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Assets:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
295,476
$
160,505
Trade and other receivables, net of allowance of $978 and $760,
respectively
41,822
32,484
Deferred costs
4,089
3,137
Prepaid and other current assets
4,756
5,930
Total current assets
346,143
202,056
Property and equipment, net
14,676
14,007
Deferred costs, noncurrent
13,373
3,194
Intangibles, net
19,354
26,929
Goodwill
38,231
38,458
Other assets, noncurrent
5,190
4,039
Total assets
$
436,967
$
288,683
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other liabilities
$
6,934
$
2,976
Accrued liabilities
9,506
6,733
Accrued payroll and other employee benefits
22,519
16,712
Deferred revenue
99,262
75,604
Current portion of convertible debt, net
136,529
—
Total current liabilities
274,750
102,025
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
17,903
19,591
Convertible debt, net, noncurrent
88,661
213,203
Other liabilities, noncurrent
754
843
Total liabilities
382,068
335,662
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none
issued
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized;
41,573,491
and 36,356,760 shares issued, respectively; 37,155,906 and
31,939,175 shares
outstanding, respectively
42
36
Additional paid-in capital
364,877
207,924
Treasury stock, 4,417,585 common shares, at cost
(13,938
)
(13,938
)
Accumulated deficit
(292,708
)
(238,185
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,374
)
(2,816
)
Total stockholders’ equity
54,899
(46,979
)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
436,967
$
288,683
PROS Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenue:
Subscription
$
28,316
$
19,082
$
95,192
$
60,539
Maintenance and support
15,723
17,076
64,760
69,408
Total subscription, maintenance and support
44,039
36,158
159,952
129,947
License
662
1,679
3,516
5,562
Services
7,912
8,507
33,556
33,307
Total revenue
52,613
46,344
197,024
168,816
Cost of revenue:
Subscription
9,060
8,253
35,368
27,858
Maintenance and support
2,840
2,807
11,602
11,693
Total cost of subscription, maintenance and support
11,900
11,060
46,970
39,551
License
51
72
251
282
Services
7,507
7,015
29,958
28,733
Total cost of revenue
19,458
18,147
77,179
68,566
Gross profit
33,155
28,197
119,845
100,250
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
18,335
17,491
72,006
68,116
General and administrative
10,289
9,822
41,302
40,336
Research and development
14,140
13,592
55,657
56,021
Acquisition-related
—
107
95
720
Loss from operations
(9,609
)
(12,815
)
(49,215
)
(64,943
)
Convertible debt interest and amortization
(4,315
)
(4,140
)
(16,986
)
(13,218
)
Other income, net
1,188
69
2,155
384
Loss before income tax provision
(12,736
)
(16,886
)
(64,046
)
(77,777
)
Income tax provision
24
94
200
149
Net loss
$
(12,760
)
$
(16,980
)
$
(64,246
)
$
(77,926
)
Net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.34
)
$
(0.53
)
$
(1.86
)
$
(2.46
)
Weighted average number of shares:
Basic and diluted
37,154
31,927
34,465
31,627
PROS Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Operating activities:
Net loss
$
(12,760
)
$
(16,980
)
$
(64,246
)
$
(77,926
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
activities:
Depreciation and amortization
3,270
3,484
13,055
10,531
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
3,069
2,901
12,027
9,264
Share-based compensation
5,098
5,131
21,453
22,796
Deferred income tax, net
(211
)
(67
)
(463
)
(520
)
Provision for doubtful accounts
(3
)
—
212
—
Loss on disposal of assets
—
59
37
59
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts and unbilled receivables
4,348
2,163
(9,550
)
2,022
Deferred costs
(2,569
)
—
(4,086
)
—
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,971
2,586
87
(3,715
)
Accounts payable and other liabilities
1,362
(1,034
)
3,931
700
Accrued liabilities
3,297
(582
)
2,764
(1,055
)
Accrued payroll and other employee benefits
6,172
3,378
5,830
(2,344
)
Deferred revenue
2,144
3,496
24,652
14,875
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
15,188
4,535
5,703
(25,313
)
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(69
)
(51
)
(1,475
)
(1,286
)
Purchase of equity securities
(45
)
—
(45
)
—
Acquisition of Vayant, net of cash acquired
—
—
—
(34,130
)
Capitalized internal-use software development costs
(927
)
(801
)
(4,613
)
(2,797
)
Purchase of intangible asset
(125
)
(50
)
(125
)
(125
)
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
—
—
—
15,992
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,166
)
(902
)
(6,258
)
(22,346
)
Financing activities:
Exercise of stock options
—
(16
)
1,142
6,331
Proceeds from employee stock plans
—
—
1,720
1,535
Tax withholding related to net share settlement of stock awards
(257
)
(132
)
(9,410
)
(7,375
)
Proceeds from Secondary Offering, net
—
—
141,954
—
Payments of notes payable
—
(54
)
(54
)
(209
)
Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net
—
—
—
93,500
Debt issuance costs related to convertible debt
—
(305
)
—
(2,978
)
Debt issuance costs related to Revolver
—
—
—
(150
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(257
)
(507
)
135,352
90,654
Effect of foreign currency rates on cash
(178
)
20
174
(529
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
13,587
3,146
134,971
42,466
Cash and cash equivalents:
Beginning of period
281,889
157,359
160,505
118,039
End of period
$
295,476
$
160,505
$
295,476
$
160,505
PROS Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
We use these non-GAAP financial measures to assist in the
management of the Company because we believe that this information
provides a more consistent and complete understanding of the
underlying results and trends of the ongoing business due to the
uniqueness of these charges.
See breakdown of the reconciling line items on page 11.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Quarter over Quarter
Year Ended December 31,
Year over Year
2018
2017
% change
2018
2017
% change
GAAP gross profit
$
33,155
$
28,197
18
%
$
119,845
$
100,250
20
%
Non-GAAP adjustments:
New headquarters noncash rent expense
48
—
48
—
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
1,077
1,280
4,624
3,297
Share-based compensation
396
402
1,721
1,971
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
34,676
$
29,879
16
%
$
126,238
$
105,518
20
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
65.9
%
64.5
%
64.1
%
62.5
%
GAAP loss from operations
$
(9,609
)
$
(12,815
)
(25
)%
$
(49,215
)
$
(64,943
)
(24
)%
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Acquisition-related expenses
—
107
95
720
New headquarters noncash rent expense
185
—
185
—
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
1,694
2,112
7,396
5,174
Share-based compensation
5,098
5,131
21,453
22,796
Total Non-GAAP adjustments
6,977
7,350
29,129
28,690
Non-GAAP loss from operations
$
(2,632
)
$
(5,465
)
(52
)%
$
(20,086
)
$
(36,253
)
(45
)%
Non-GAAP loss from operations % of total revenue
(5.0
)%
(11.8
)%
(10.2
)%
(21.5
)%
GAAP net loss
$
(12,760
)
$
(16,980
)
(25
)%
$
(64,246
)
$
(77,926
)
(18
)%
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Total Non-GAAP adjustments affecting loss from operations
6,977
7,350
29,129
28,690
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
3,065
2,891
11,986
9,228
Tax impact related to non-GAAP adjustments
617
2,486
5,244
14,498
Non-GAAP net loss
$
(2,101
)
$
(4,253
)
(51
)%
$
(17,887
)
$
(25,510
)
(30
)%
Non-GAAP diluted loss per share
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.52
)
$
(0.81
)
Shares used in computing non-GAAP loss per share
37,154
31,927
34,465
31,627
PROS Holdings, Inc.
Supplemental Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Increase (Decrease) in GAAP Amounts Reported
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Cost of Subscription Items
New headquarters noncash rent expense
5
—
5
—
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
901
1,099
3,898
2,603
Share-based compensation
53
50
218
237
Total cost of subscription items
$
959
$
1,149
$
4,121
$
2,840
Cost of Maintenance Items
New headquarters noncash rent expense
9
—
9
—
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
165
170
682
652
Share-based compensation
57
80
242
298
Total cost of maintenance items
$
231
$
250
$
933
$
950
Cost of License Items
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
11
11
44
42
Total cost of license items
$
11
$
11
$
44
$
42
Cost of Services Items
New headquarters noncash rent expense
34
—
34
—
Share-based compensation
286
272
1,261
1,436
Total cost of services items
$
320
$
272
$
1,295
$
1,436
Sales and Marketing Items
New headquarters noncash rent expense
35
—
35
—
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
617
832
2,772
1,877
Share-based compensation
1,049
1,035
4,396
4,348
Total sales and marketing items
$
1,701
$
1,867
$
7,203
$
6,225
General and Administrative Items
New headquarters noncash rent expense
33
—
33
—
Share-based compensation
2,515
2,617
10,717
11,163
Total general and administrative items
$
2,548
$
2,617
$
10,750
$
11,163
Research and Development Items
New headquarters noncash rent expense
69
—
69
—
Share-based compensation
1,138
1,077
4,619
5,314
Total research and development items
$
1,207
$
1,077
$
4,688
$
5,314
Acquisition-related expenses
$
—
$
107
$
95
$
720
PROS Holdings, Inc.
Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial
Measures
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Adjusted EBITDA
GAAP Loss from Operations
$
(9,609
)
$
(12,815
)
$
(49,215
)
$
(64,943
)
Acquisition-related expenses
—
107
95
720
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
1,694
2,112
7,396
5,174
New headquarters noncash rent expense
185
—
185
—
Share-based compensation
5,098
5,131
21,453
22,796
Depreciation and other amortization
1,576
1,372
5,659
5,357
Capitalized internal-use software development costs
(927
)
(801
)
(4,613
)
(2,797
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(1,983
)
$
(4,894
)
$
(19,040
)
$
(33,693
)
Free Cash Flow
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
15,188
$
4,535
$
5,703
$
(25,313
)
Purchase of property and equipment
(69
)
(51
)
(1,475
)
(1,286
)
Purchase of intangible asset
(125
)
(50
)
(125
)
(125
)
Capitalized internal-use software development costs
(927
)
(801
)
(4,613
)
(2,797
)
Free Cash Flow
$
14,067
$
3,633
$
(510
)
$
(29,521
)
Guidance
Q1 2019 Guidance
Full Year 2019 Guidance
Low
High
Low
High
Adjusted EBITDA
GAAP Loss from Operations
$
(14,200
)
$
(13,300
)
$
(47,300
)
$
(45,300
)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
1,600
1,600
5,700
5,700
New headquarters noncash rent expense
600
600
1,900
1,900
Share-based compensation
5,900
5,900
23,400
23,400
Depreciation and other amortization
1,800
1,800
6,600
6,600
Capitalized internal-use software development costs