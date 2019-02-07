PROS Holdings, Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

“As the market embraces our AI solutions, we are driving strong growth and rapid transformation in our business,” stated CEO Andres Reiner. “Subscription revenue accounted for more than half of total revenue for the first time in our company's history last quarter, and we surpassed our pre-transition total revenue in less than four years from when we began our journey to the cloud. We enter 2019 excited by the opportunity in front of us to accelerate our growth once again.”

CFO Stefan Schulz said, “We successfully drove both growth and scale in our business in 2018. In the fourth quarter, we improved our non-GAAP subscription gross margins by nine percentage points year-over-year and our operating margins by seven percentage points year-over-year. We also achieved our goal of reaching near breakeven free cash flow in 2018. We have strong momentum coming into 2019 and remain on track to achieve our long-term financial goals.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Highlights

Key financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 are shown below. Throughout this press release, all dollar figures are in millions, except net loss per share. Unless otherwise noted, all results are on a reported basis and are compared with the prior-year period.

GAAP Non-GAAP Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Change Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Change Revenue: Total Revenue $52.6 $46.3 14% n/a n/a n/a Subscription Revenue $28.3 $19.1 48% n/a n/a n/a Subscription and Maintenance Revenue $44.0 $36.2 22% n/a n/a n/a Profitability: Gross Profit $33.2 $28.2 18% $34.7 $29.9 16% Operating Loss $(9.6) $(12.8) $3.2 $(2.6) $(5.5) $2.8 Net Loss $(12.8) $(17.0) $4.2 $(2.1) $(4.3) $2.2 Net Loss Per Share $(0.34) $(0.53) $0.19 $(0.06) $(0.13) $0.07 Adjusted EBITDA n/a n/a n/a $(2.0) $(4.9) $2.9 Cash: Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $15.2 $4.5 $10.7 n/a n/a n/a Free Cash Flow n/a n/a n/a $14.1 $3.6 $10.4 GAAP Non-GAAP FY 2018 FY 2017 Change FY 2018 FY 2017 Change Revenue: Total Revenue $197.0 $168.8 17% n/a n/a n/a Subscription Revenue $95.2 $60.5 57% n/a n/a n/a Subscription and Maintenance Revenue $160.0 $129.9 23% n/a n/a n/a Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") n/a n/a n/a $189.3 $160.6 18% Annual Recurring Revenue in constant currency n/a n/a n/a $190.5 $160.6 19% Profitability: Gross Profit $119.8 $100.3 20% $126.2 $105.5 20% Operating Loss $(49.2) $(64.9) $15.7 $(20.1) $(36.3) $16.2 Net Loss $(64.2) $(77.9) $13.7 $(17.9) $(25.5) $7.6 Net Loss Per Share $(1.86) $(2.46) $0.6 $(0.52) $(0.81) $0.29 Adjusted EBITDA n/a n/a n/a $(19.0) $(33.7) $14.7 Cash: Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities $5.7 $(25.3) $31.0 n/a n/a n/a Free Cash Flow n/a n/a n/a $(0.5) $(29.5) $29.0

The attached tables provide a summary of PROS results for the period, including a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.

Recent Business Highlights

Financial Outlook

PROS anticipates the following based on an estimated 37.6 million basic weighted average shares outstanding for the first quarter of 2019 and a 22% non-GAAP estimated tax rate for the first quarter and full year 2019:

Q1 2019 Guidance v. Q1 2018 at Mid-

Point Full Year 2019

Guidance v. Prior Year at Mid-

Point Total Revenue $54.0 to $55.0 14% $231.0 to $233.0 18% Subscription Revenue $29.0 to $29.5 40% $130.0 to $131.0 37% ARR n/a n/a $219.0 to $221.0 16% Non-GAAP Loss Per Share $(0.15) to $(0.13) $0.05 n/a n/a Adjusted EBITDA $(5.1) to $(4.1) $2.1 $(13.0) to $(11.0) $7.0 Free Cash Flow n/a n/a $0.0 to $2.0 $1.5

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI solutions that power commerce in the digital economy.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about our future financial performance; positioning; management's confidence and optimism; customer successes; demand for enterprise revenue, profit realization and modern commerce software solutions; business expansion; business predictability; ARR; revenue; adjusted EBITDA; free cash flow; shares outstanding and effective tax rate. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon our historical performance and our current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include risks related to: (a) our ability to execute on our cloud strategy, (b) reduced revenue and cash flow resulting from our transition to a cloud strategy, (c) threats to the security of our or our customer’s data, (d) potential business or service disruptions from our third party data centers, cloud platform providers or other unrelated service providers, (e) market acceptance of our new products and product enhancements, (f) the risk that the markets for our software do not grow as anticipated, (g) the length of our sales cycles, (h) the risk that we will not be able to maintain historical maintenance, support and subscription renewal rates, (i) competition from vendors of sales, pricing, revenue management and configure-price-quote solutions as well as from companies internally developing their own solutions, (j) potential unauthorized or improper actions of our personnel, (k) the risk that acquisitions we have and may enter into in the future may be difficult to integrate, fail to achieve our objectives, disrupt our business, dilute stockholder value or divert management attention, (l) any downturn in sales to our target markets, (m) potential delays or other challenges related to the implementation of our solutions, (n) the difficulties of making accurate estimates necessary to complete a project and recognize revenue, (o) personnel risks associated with growing a business generally, (p) the impact that a slowdown in the world or any particular economy has on our business sales cycles, prospects’ and customers’ spending decisions, timing of implementation decisions, payment and renewal decision, (q) our debt repayment obligations, (r) the impact of currency fluctuations on our results of operations, and (s) civil and political unrest in geographic regions in which we operate. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting PROS’ business is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS’ expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PROS has provided in this release certain financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This information includes non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, annual recurring revenue, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, tax rate, net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share. PROS uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating PROS’ ongoing operational performance and cloud transition.

PROS also presents certain information in “constant currency,” which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Since PROS has operations outside of the United States reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar, the comparability of our operating results reported in U.S. Dollars is affected by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations because the underlying currencies in which we transact change in value over time compared to the U.S. Dollar. These fluctuations may have a significant effect on our reported results. As such, this release contains references to constant currency measures, which are calculated based on currency rates set at the start of a year and held constant throughout the year. Management believes this supplemental information is useful to investors as a framework for facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed above. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included as part of this press release, and can be found, along with other financial information, in the investor relations portion of our website. PROS' use of non-GAAP financial measures may not be consistent with the presentations by similar companies in PROS' industry. PROS has also provided in this release certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, annual recurring revenue, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and non-GAAP tax rates (collectively the "non-GAAP financial measures") as follows:

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations: Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, acquisition-related expenses, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, new headquarters noncash rent expense and related taxes. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations excludes the following items from non-GAAP estimates:

Share-Based Compensation : Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of compensation for our employees and executives, our share-based compensation expense can vary because of changes in our stock price and market conditions at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, and the variety of award types. Since share-based compensation expense can vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to our performance during any particular period, we believe this could make it difficult for investors to compare our current financial results to previous and future periods. Therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude share-based compensation in order to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our operating results with peer companies.

: Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of compensation for our employees and executives, our share-based compensation expense can vary because of changes in our stock price and market conditions at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, and the variety of award types. Since share-based compensation expense can vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to our performance during any particular period, we believe this could make it difficult for investors to compare our current financial results to previous and future periods. Therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude share-based compensation in order to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our operating results with peer companies. Amortization of Acquisition-Related Intangibles : We view amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company's research and development efforts, trade names, customer lists and customer relationships, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a static expense, one that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

: We view amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company's research and development efforts, trade names, customer lists and customer relationships, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a static expense, one that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period. Acquisition-Related Expenses : Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs and other one-time direct costs associated with our acquisitions. These amounts are unrelated to our core performance during any particular period and are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions. We exclude acquisition-related expenses to provide investors a method to compare our operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts can vary significantly based on the frequency of acquisitions and magnitude of acquisition expenses.

: Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs and other one-time direct costs associated with our acquisitions. These amounts are unrelated to our core performance during any particular period and are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions. We exclude acquisition-related expenses to provide investors a method to compare our operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts can vary significantly based on the frequency of acquisitions and magnitude of acquisition expenses. Amortization of Debt Discount and Issuance Costs: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs are related to our convertible notes. These amounts are unrelated to our core performance during any particular period, and therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude these amounts in order to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our results with peer companies.

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs are related to our convertible notes. These amounts are unrelated to our core performance during any particular period, and therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude these amounts in order to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our results with peer companies. New Headquarters Noncash Rent Expense: Noncash rent expense is related to PROS new corporate headquarters and is incurred prior to occupation of this facility. These amounts are unrelated to our core performance during any particular period and we believe this could make it difficult for investors to compare our current financial results to previous and future periods. Therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude the noncash rent expense on the preoccupied new headquarters in order for investors to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our operating results with peer companies.

Noncash rent expense is related to PROS new corporate headquarters and is incurred prior to occupation of this facility. These amounts are unrelated to our core performance during any particular period and we believe this could make it difficult for investors to compare our current financial results to previous and future periods. Therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude the noncash rent expense on the preoccupied new headquarters in order for investors to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our operating results with peer companies. Taxes: We exclude the tax consequences associated with non-GAAP items to provide investors with a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies because such amounts can vary significantly. In the fourth quarter of 2014, we concluded that it is more likely than not that we will be unable to fully realize our deferred tax assets and accordingly, established a valuation allowance against those assets. The ongoing impact of the valuation allowance on our non-GAAP effective tax rate has been eliminated to allow investors to better understand our business performance and compare our operating results with peer companies.

Annual Recurring Revenue: Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") is used to assess the trajectory of our cloud business. ARR means, as of a specified date, the contracted recurring revenue, including contracts with a future start date, together with annualized overage fees incurred above contracted minimum transactions, and excluding perpetual and term license agreements recognized as license revenue in accordance with GAAP. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and any other GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP Tax Rate: The estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate adjusts the tax effect to quantify the impact of the excluded non-GAAP items.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income (loss) before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the effect of stock-based compensation cost, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, depreciation and amortization, integration costs and other one-time direct costs associated with our acquisitions, new headquarters noncash rent expense and capitalized internal-use software development costs. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance.

Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures (excluding expenditures for PROS new headquarters), purchases of other (non-acquisition-related) intangible assets and capitalized internal-use software development costs.

Calculated Billings: Calculated billings is defined as total subscription, maintenance and support revenue plus the change in recurring deferred revenue in a given period.

These non-GAAP estimates are not measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and we are unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their directly comparable GAAP financial measures because the information described above which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

PROS Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 295,476 $ 160,505 Trade and other receivables, net of allowance of $978 and $760, respectively 41,822 32,484 Deferred costs 4,089 3,137 Prepaid and other current assets 4,756 5,930 Total current assets 346,143 202,056 Property and equipment, net 14,676 14,007 Deferred costs, noncurrent 13,373 3,194 Intangibles, net 19,354 26,929 Goodwill 38,231 38,458 Other assets, noncurrent 5,190 4,039 Total assets $ 436,967 $ 288,683 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 6,934 $ 2,976 Accrued liabilities 9,506 6,733 Accrued payroll and other employee benefits 22,519 16,712 Deferred revenue 99,262 75,604 Current portion of convertible debt, net 136,529 — Total current liabilities 274,750 102,025 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 17,903 19,591 Convertible debt, net, noncurrent 88,661 213,203 Other liabilities, noncurrent 754 843 Total liabilities 382,068 335,662 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized; 41,573,491 and 36,356,760 shares issued, respectively; 37,155,906 and 31,939,175 shares outstanding, respectively 42 36 Additional paid-in capital 364,877 207,924 Treasury stock, 4,417,585 common shares, at cost (13,938 ) (13,938 ) Accumulated deficit (292,708 ) (238,185 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,374 ) (2,816 ) Total stockholders’ equity 54,899 (46,979 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 436,967 $ 288,683

PROS Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue: Subscription $ 28,316 $ 19,082 $ 95,192 $ 60,539 Maintenance and support 15,723 17,076 64,760 69,408 Total subscription, maintenance and support 44,039 36,158 159,952 129,947 License 662 1,679 3,516 5,562 Services 7,912 8,507 33,556 33,307 Total revenue 52,613 46,344 197,024 168,816 Cost of revenue: Subscription 9,060 8,253 35,368 27,858 Maintenance and support 2,840 2,807 11,602 11,693 Total cost of subscription, maintenance and support 11,900 11,060 46,970 39,551 License 51 72 251 282 Services 7,507 7,015 29,958 28,733 Total cost of revenue 19,458 18,147 77,179 68,566 Gross profit 33,155 28,197 119,845 100,250 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 18,335 17,491 72,006 68,116 General and administrative 10,289 9,822 41,302 40,336 Research and development 14,140 13,592 55,657 56,021 Acquisition-related — 107 95 720 Loss from operations (9,609 ) (12,815 ) (49,215 ) (64,943 ) Convertible debt interest and amortization (4,315 ) (4,140 ) (16,986 ) (13,218 ) Other income, net 1,188 69 2,155 384 Loss before income tax provision (12,736 ) (16,886 ) (64,046 ) (77,777 ) Income tax provision 24 94 200 149 Net loss $ (12,760 ) $ (16,980 ) $ (64,246 ) $ (77,926 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (1.86 ) $ (2.46 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic and diluted 37,154 31,927 34,465 31,627

PROS Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating activities: Net loss $ (12,760 ) $ (16,980 ) $ (64,246 ) $ (77,926 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,270 3,484 13,055 10,531 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,069 2,901 12,027 9,264 Share-based compensation 5,098 5,131 21,453 22,796 Deferred income tax, net (211 ) (67 ) (463 ) (520 ) Provision for doubtful accounts (3 ) — 212 — Loss on disposal of assets — 59 37 59 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and unbilled receivables 4,348 2,163 (9,550 ) 2,022 Deferred costs (2,569 ) — (4,086 ) — Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,971 2,586 87 (3,715 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 1,362 (1,034 ) 3,931 700 Accrued liabilities 3,297 (582 ) 2,764 (1,055 ) Accrued payroll and other employee benefits 6,172 3,378 5,830 (2,344 ) Deferred revenue 2,144 3,496 24,652 14,875 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 15,188 4,535 5,703 (25,313 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (69 ) (51 ) (1,475 ) (1,286 ) Purchase of equity securities (45 ) — (45 ) — Acquisition of Vayant, net of cash acquired — — — (34,130 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs (927 ) (801 ) (4,613 ) (2,797 ) Purchase of intangible asset (125 ) (50 ) (125 ) (125 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments — — — 15,992 Net cash used in investing activities (1,166 ) (902 ) (6,258 ) (22,346 ) Financing activities: Exercise of stock options — (16 ) 1,142 6,331 Proceeds from employee stock plans — — 1,720 1,535 Tax withholding related to net share settlement of stock awards (257 ) (132 ) (9,410 ) (7,375 ) Proceeds from Secondary Offering, net — — 141,954 — Payments of notes payable — (54 ) (54 ) (209 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net — — — 93,500 Debt issuance costs related to convertible debt — (305 ) — (2,978 ) Debt issuance costs related to Revolver — — — (150 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (257 ) (507 ) 135,352 90,654 Effect of foreign currency rates on cash (178 ) 20 174 (529 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 13,587 3,146 134,971 42,466 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 281,889 157,359 160,505 118,039 End of period $ 295,476 $ 160,505 $ 295,476 $ 160,505

PROS Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) We use these non-GAAP financial measures to assist in the management of the Company because we believe that this information provides a more

consistent and complete understanding of the underlying results and trends of the ongoing business due to the uniqueness of these charges. See breakdown of the reconciling line items on page 11.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Quarter

over

Quarter Year Ended December 31, Year over

Year 2018 2017 % change 2018 2017 % change GAAP gross profit $ 33,155 $ 28,197 18 % $ 119,845 $ 100,250 20 % Non-GAAP adjustments: New headquarters noncash rent expense 48 — 48 — Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,077 1,280 4,624 3,297 Share-based compensation 396 402 1,721 1,971 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 34,676 $ 29,879 16 % $ 126,238 $ 105,518 20 % Non-GAAP gross margin 65.9 % 64.5 % 64.1 % 62.5 % GAAP loss from operations $ (9,609 ) $ (12,815 ) (25 )% $ (49,215 ) $ (64,943 ) (24 )% Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition-related expenses — 107 95 720 New headquarters noncash rent expense 185 — 185 — Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,694 2,112 7,396 5,174 Share-based compensation 5,098 5,131 21,453 22,796 Total Non-GAAP adjustments 6,977 7,350 29,129 28,690 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (2,632 ) $ (5,465 ) (52 )% $ (20,086 ) $ (36,253 ) (45 )% Non-GAAP loss from operations % of total revenue (5.0 )% (11.8 )% (10.2 )% (21.5 )% GAAP net loss $ (12,760 ) $ (16,980 ) (25 )% $ (64,246 ) $ (77,926 ) (18 )% Non-GAAP adjustments: Total Non-GAAP adjustments affecting loss from operations 6,977 7,350 29,129 28,690 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,065 2,891 11,986 9,228 Tax impact related to non-GAAP adjustments 617 2,486 5,244 14,498 Non-GAAP net loss $ (2,101 ) $ (4,253 ) (51 )% $ (17,887 ) $ (25,510 ) (30 )% Non-GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.81 ) Shares used in computing non-GAAP loss per share 37,154 31,927 34,465 31,627

PROS Holdings, Inc. Supplemental Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Increase (Decrease) in GAAP Amounts Reported (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cost of Subscription Items New headquarters noncash rent expense 5 — 5 — Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 901 1,099 3,898 2,603 Share-based compensation 53 50 218 237 Total cost of subscription items $ 959 $ 1,149 $ 4,121 $ 2,840 Cost of Maintenance Items New headquarters noncash rent expense 9 — 9 — Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 165 170 682 652 Share-based compensation 57 80 242 298 Total cost of maintenance items $ 231 $ 250 $ 933 $ 950 Cost of License Items Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 11 11 44 42 Total cost of license items $ 11 $ 11 $ 44 $ 42 Cost of Services Items New headquarters noncash rent expense 34 — 34 — Share-based compensation 286 272 1,261 1,436 Total cost of services items $ 320 $ 272 $ 1,295 $ 1,436 Sales and Marketing Items New headquarters noncash rent expense 35 — 35 — Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 617 832 2,772 1,877 Share-based compensation 1,049 1,035 4,396 4,348 Total sales and marketing items $ 1,701 $ 1,867 $ 7,203 $ 6,225 General and Administrative Items New headquarters noncash rent expense 33 — 33 — Share-based compensation 2,515 2,617 10,717 11,163 Total general and administrative items $ 2,548 $ 2,617 $ 10,750 $ 11,163 Research and Development Items New headquarters noncash rent expense 69 — 69 — Share-based compensation 1,138 1,077 4,619 5,314 Total research and development items $ 1,207 $ 1,077 $ 4,688 $ 5,314 Acquisition-related expenses $ — $ 107 $ 95 $ 720

PROS Holdings, Inc. Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Adjusted EBITDA GAAP Loss from Operations $ (9,609 ) $ (12,815 ) $ (49,215 ) $ (64,943 ) Acquisition-related expenses — 107 95 720 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,694 2,112 7,396 5,174 New headquarters noncash rent expense 185 — 185 — Share-based compensation 5,098 5,131 21,453 22,796 Depreciation and other amortization 1,576 1,372 5,659 5,357 Capitalized internal-use software development costs (927 ) (801 ) (4,613 ) (2,797 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,983 ) $ (4,894 ) $ (19,040 ) $ (33,693 ) Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 15,188 $ 4,535 $ 5,703 $ (25,313 ) Purchase of property and equipment (69 ) (51 ) (1,475 ) (1,286 ) Purchase of intangible asset (125 ) (50 ) (125 ) (125 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs (927 ) (801 ) (4,613 ) (2,797 ) Free Cash Flow $ 14,067 $ 3,633 $ (510 ) $ (29,521 ) Guidance Q1 2019 Guidance Full Year 2019 Guidance Low High Low High Adjusted EBITDA GAAP Loss from Operations $ (14,200 ) $ (13,300 ) $ (47,300 ) $ (45,300 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,600 1,600 5,700 5,700 New headquarters noncash rent expense 600 600 1,900 1,900 Share-based compensation 5,900 5,900 23,400 23,400 Depreciation and other amortization 1,800 1,800 6,600 6,600 Capitalized internal-use software development costs (800 ) (700 ) (3,300 ) (3,300 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,100 ) $ (4,100 ) $ (13,000 ) $ (11,000 )

