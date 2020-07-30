PROS Holdings, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
07/30/2020 | 03:21pm EDT
Subscription revenue of $42.4 million, up 21% year-over-year.
Recurring revenue as a percentage of total revenue of 85%, up more than 600 basis points year-over-year.
PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
“Today’s environment has only accentuated the need for businesses to deliver every aspect of commerce digitally,” stated CEO Andres Reiner. “We welcomed new customers this quarter and are excited to accelerate their digital selling journeys with our industry leading, AI solutions. We see an attractive, long-term market opportunity in front of us and are confident in our ability to execute upon our strategy to capture it.”
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Key financial results for the second quarter 2020 are shown below. Throughout this press release, all dollar figures are in millions, except net loss per share. Unless otherwise noted, all results are on a reported basis and are compared with the prior-year period.
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
Change
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
Change
Revenue:
Total Revenue
$63.7
$63.9
—%
n/a
n/a
n/a
Subscription Revenue
$42.4
$35.1
21%
n/a
n/a
n/a
Subscription and Maintenance Revenue
$54.1
$50.1
8%
n/a
n/a
n/a
Profitability:
Gross Profit
$37.8
$40.3
(6)%
$39.4
$41.9
(6)%
Operating Loss
$(15.1)
$(12.1)
$(3.0)
$(7.5)
$(3.9)
$(3.6)
Net Loss
$(17.2)
$(17.5)
$0.3
$(6.0)
$(2.8)
$(3.2)
Net Loss Per Share
$(0.40)
$(0.44)
$0.04
$(0.14)
$(0.07)
$(0.07)
Adjusted EBITDA
n/a
n/a
n/a
$(5.7)
$(1.8)
$(3.9)
Cash:
Net Cash Used In Operating Activities
$(22.8)
$(3.5)
$(19.2)
n/a
n/a
n/a
Free Cash Flow
n/a
n/a
n/a
$(23.5)
$(5.2)
$(18.3)
The attached table provides a summary of PROS results for the period, including a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.
Appointed Les Rechan as Chief Operating Officer to lead PROS global go-to-market efforts including sales, marketing, customer experience and engagement, and partners to accelerate the penetration of AI-powered digital selling solutions and deliver exceptional customer value.
Financial Outlook
Based on information as of July 30, 2020, PROS currently anticipates the following based on an estimated 43.4 million basic weighted average shares outstanding and a 22% non-GAAP estimated tax rate for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020.
Q3 2020 Guidance
v. Q3 2019 at Mid-Point
Total Revenue
$59.0 to $61.0
(6)%
Subscription Revenue
$39.0 to $41.0
4%
Non-GAAP Loss Per Share
$(0.22) to $(0.18)
$(0.14)
Adjusted EBITDA
$(11.5) to $(9.5)
$(8.3)
About PROS
PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI solutions that power commerce in the digital economy. PROS solutions bring intelligence to commerce by providing companies with predictive and prescriptive guidance that enables them to dynamically price, configure and sell their products and services across all channels with speed, precision and consistency. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the business impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; our financial outlook; expectations; ability to achieve future growth and profitability; management's confidence and optimism; positioning; customer successes; demand for our software solutions; business expansion; revenue; subscription revenue; ARR; non-GAAP loss per share; adjusted EBITDA; free cash flow; shares outstanding and effective tax rate. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon our historical performance and our current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include, among others, risks related to: (a) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak and timeframe for recovery of the travel industry, (b) cybersecurity, (c) maintaining subscription renewal rates, (d) potential downturns in sales, (e) implementing our solutions, (f) software innovation, (g) maintaining our corporate culture, (h) disruptions from our third party data center, software, data, and other unrelated service providers, (i) evolving data privacy, cyber security and data localization laws, (j) cloud operations, (k) managing our growth effectively, (l) operating globally, including economic and commercial disruptions, (m) personnel risks including loss of any key employees, (n) the timing of revenue recognition and cash flow from operations, (o) competition, (p) market acceptance of our software innovations, (q) development of our target markets, (r) increasing business from existing customers, (s) migrating customers to our latest cloud solutions; (t) expanding and training our direct and indirect sales force, (u) our debt repayment obligations, (v) returning to profitability, and (w) acquiring and integrating businesses and/or technologies. Additional information relating to the risks and uncertainties affecting our business is contained in our filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date hereof. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
PROS has provided in this release certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations or non-GAAP operating loss, annual recurring revenue, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, non-GAAP subscription revenue, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net income (loss) or non-GAAP net loss, and diluted earnings (loss) per share or non-GAAP net loss per share. PROS uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating PROS’ ongoing operational performance and cloud transition. Non-GAAP gross margin can be compared to gross margin which can be calculated from the condensed consolidated statement on income (loss) by dividing gross profit by total revenue. Non-GAAP gross margin is similarly calculated but first adds back to gross profit the portion of certain of the non-GAAP adjustments described below attributable to cost of revenue. Non-GAAP subscription margin can be compared to subscription margin which can be calculated from the condensed consolidated statement on income (loss) by dividing subscription gross profit (subscription revenue minus subscription cost) by subscription revenue. Non-GAAP subscription margin is similarly calculated but first subtracts out from subscription cost the portion of certain of the non-GAAP adjustments described below attributable to cost of subscription. These items and amounts are presented in the Supplemental Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
PROS also presents certain information in “constant currency,” which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Since PROS has operations outside of the United States reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar, the comparability of our operating results reported in U.S. Dollars is affected by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations because the underlying currencies in which we transact change in value over time compared to the U.S. Dollar. These fluctuations may have a significant effect on our reported results. As such, this release contains references to constant currency measures, which are calculated based on currency rates set at the start of a year and held constant throughout the year. Management believes this supplemental information is useful to investors as a framework for facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed above. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included as part of this press release, and can be found, along with other financial information, in the investor relations portion of our website. PROS' use of non-GAAP financial measures may not be consistent with the presentations by similar companies in PROS' industry. PROS has also provided in this release certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, annual recurring revenue, non-GAAP loss per share, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, non-GAAP tax rates, and calculated billings (collectively the "non-GAAP financial measures") as follows:
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations: Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations excludes the impact of share-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, new headquarters noncash rent expense and debt extinguishment fees. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations excludes the following items from non-GAAP estimates:
Share-Based Compensation: Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of compensation for our employees and executives, our share-based compensation expense can vary because of changes in our stock price and market conditions at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, and the variety of award types. Since share-based compensation expense can vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to our performance during any particular period, we believe this could make it difficult for investors to compare our current financial results to previous and future periods. Therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude share-based compensation in order to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our operating results with peer companies.
Amortization of Acquisition-Related Intangibles: We view amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company's research and development efforts, trade names, customer lists and customer relationships, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a static expense, one that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.
New Headquarters Noncash Rent Expense: Noncash rent expense is related to our new corporate headquarters and is incurred prior to occupation of this facility. These amounts are unrelated to our core performance during any particular period and we believe this could make it difficult for investors to compare our current financial results to previous and future periods. Therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude the noncash rent expense on the preoccupied new headquarters in order for investors to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our operating results with peer companies.
Debt extinguishment fees: Debt extinguishment fees relate to third party fees incurred in connection with the partial retirement of our senior convertible notes due in December 2019. These amounts are unrelated to our core performance during any particular period and we believe this could make it difficult for investors to compare our current financial results to previous and future periods. Therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude the debt extinguishment fees in order for investors to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our operating results with peer companies.
Non-GAAP loss per share: Non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes the items listed above as excluded from non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and also excludes amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and the taxes related to these items and the items excluded from non-GAAP income (loss) from operations. Estimates of non-GAAP loss per share are calculated by dividing estimates for non-GAAP loss by our estimate of shares outstanding for the future period. In addition to the items listed above as excluded from non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes the following items from non-GAAP estimates:
Amortization of Debt Discount and Issuance Costs: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs are related to our convertible notes. These amounts are unrelated to our core performance during any particular period, and therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude these amounts in order to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our results with peer companies.
Loss on Debt Extinguishment: Loss on debt extinguishment relates to the settlement of our senior convertible notes due in December 2019. This amount is unrelated to our core performance during any particular period and we believe this could make it difficult for investors to compare our current financial results to previous and future periods. Therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude the loss on debt extinguishment in order for investors to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our operating results with peer companies.
Taxes: We exclude the tax consequences associated with non-GAAP items to provide investors with a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies because such amounts can vary significantly. In the fourth quarter of 2014, we concluded that it is more likely than not that we will be unable to fully realize our deferred tax assets and accordingly, established a valuation allowance against those assets. The ongoing impact of the valuation allowance on our non-GAAP effective tax rate has been eliminated to allow investors to better understand our business performance and compare our operating results with peer companies.
Annual Recurring Revenue: Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") is used to assess the trajectory of our cloud business. ARR means, as of a specified date, the contracted recurring revenue, including contracts with a future start date, together with annualized overage fees incurred above contracted minimum transactions, and excluding perpetual and term license agreements recognized as license revenue in accordance with GAAP. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and any other GAAP measure.
Non-GAAP Tax Rate: The estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate adjusts the tax effect to quantify the impact of the excluded non-GAAP items.
Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income (loss) before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the effect of stock-based compensation cost, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, depreciation and amortization, new headquarters noncash rent expense, debt extinguishment fees and capitalized internal-use software development costs. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance.
Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures (excluding expenditures for PROS new headquarters), purchases of other (non-acquisition-related) intangible assets and capitalized internal-use software development costs.
Calculated Billings: Calculated billings is defined as total subscription, maintenance and support revenue plus the change in recurring deferred revenue in a given period.
These non-GAAP estimates are not measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and we are unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their directly comparable GAAP financial measures because the information described above which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.
PROS Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
220,157
$
306,077
Trade and other receivables, net of allowance of $4,982 and $214, respectively
54,677
65,074
Deferred costs, current
5,888
5,756
Prepaid and other current assets
8,591
9,038
Total current assets
289,313
385,945
Property and equipment, net
33,662
14,794
Operating lease right-of-use assets
23,169
26,550
Deferred costs, noncurrent
13,720
15,478
Intangibles, net
11,398
14,605
Goodwill
49,116
49,104
Other assets, noncurrent
6,900
6,831
Total assets
$
427,278
$
513,307
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other liabilities
$
8,506
$
9,098
Accrued liabilities
17,700
22,748
Accrued payroll and other employee benefits
17,663
32,656
Operating lease liabilities, current
7,286
7,173
Deferred revenue, current
107,503
124,459
Total current liabilities
158,658
196,134
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
10,893
17,801
Convertible debt, net, noncurrent
114,131
110,704
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
24,144
22,391
Other liabilities, noncurrent
1,282
1,281
Total liabilities
309,108
348,311
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized; 47,985,184
and 47,310,846 shares issued, respectively; 43,304,461 and 42,630,123 shares outstanding, respectively
48
47
Additional paid-in capital
553,696
560,496
Treasury stock, 4,680,723 common shares, at cost
(29,847
)
(29,847
)
Accumulated deficit
(401,732
)
(361,789
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,995
)
(3,911
)
Total stockholders’ equity
118,170
164,996
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
427,278
$
513,307
PROS Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue:
Subscription
$
42,377
$
35,108
$
85,547
$
66,029
Maintenance and support
11,741
15,040
24,264
30,367
Total subscription, maintenance and support
54,118
50,148
109,811
96,396
Services
9,629
13,730
20,247
23,613
Total revenue
63,747
63,878
130,058
120,009
Cost of revenue:
Subscription
12,392
9,819
25,256
19,605
Maintenance and support
2,610
2,835
5,400
5,637
Total cost of subscription, maintenance and support
15,002
12,654
30,656
25,242
Services
10,948
10,929
24,021
19,131
Total cost of revenue
25,950
23,583
54,677
44,373
Gross profit
37,797
40,295
75,381
75,636
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
21,011
22,945
45,931
44,430
General and administrative
13,528
12,040
28,408
23,707
Research and development
18,397
17,455
37,533
33,254
Loss from operations
(15,139
)
(12,145
)
(36,491
)
(25,755
)
Convertible debt interest and amortization
(2,085
)
(4,274
)
(4,147
)
(8,630
)
Other income (expense), net
146
(862
)
977
409
Loss before income tax provision
(17,078
)
(17,281
)
(39,661
)
(33,976
)
Income tax provision
130
236
282
458
Net loss
$
(17,208
)
$
(17,517
)
$
(39,943
)
$
(34,434
)
Net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.40
)
$
(0.44
)
$
(0.92
)
$
(0.89
)
Weighted average number of shares:
Basic and diluted
43,304
39,413
43,203
38,518
PROS Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Operating activities:
Net loss
$
(17,208
)
$
(17,517
)
$
(39,943
)
$
(34,434
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
3,513
3,504
6,933
6,829
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
1,736
3,179
3,448
6,295
Share-based compensation
5,752
5,979
12,099
12,025
Provision for doubtful accounts
2,690
—
5,286
—
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
2,266
—
2,266
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts and unbilled receivables
(3,773
)
(7,474
)
5,116
(11,247
)
Deferred costs
863
(1,040
)
1,626
(1,933
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,024
(1,458
)
323
(3,523
)
Accounts payable and other liabilities
2,150
(1,133
)
3,597
(568
)
Accrued liabilities
(2,783
)
2,597
(6,623
)
5,231
Accrued payroll and other employee benefits
5,076
7,759
(14,979
)
(4,020
)
Deferred revenue
(21,822
)
(211
)
(23,838
)
11,435
Net cash used in operating activities
(22,782
)
(3,549
)
(46,955
)
(11,644
)
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(8,205
)
(1,696
)
(19,198
)
(2,307
)
Capitalized internal-use software development costs
(394
)
—
(806
)
(868
)
Purchase of equity securities
—
(68
)
—
(68
)
Purchase of intangible asset
—
—
—
(50
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(8,599
)
(1,764
)
(20,004
)
(3,293
)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from employee stock plans
—
—
1,364
943
Tax withholding related to net share settlement of stock awards
(49
)
(4,403
)
(20,221
)
(18,642
)
Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net
—
140,156
—
140,156
Debt issuance costs related to convertible debt
—
(648
)
—
(648
)
Purchase of capped call
—
(16,445
)
—
(16,445
)
Settlement of convertible debt
—
(75,958
)
—
(75,958
)
Proceeds from termination of bond hedge
—
64,819
—
64,819
Payment for termination of warrant
—
(45,243
)
—
(45,243
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(49
)
62,278
(18,857
)
48,982
Effect of foreign currency rates on cash
(195
)
(39
)
(104
)
41
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(31,625
)
56,926
(85,920
)
34,086
Cash and cash equivalents:
Beginning of period
251,782
272,636
306,077
295,476
End of period
$
220,157
$
329,562
$
220,157
$
329,562
PROS Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
We use these non-GAAP financial measures to assist in the management of the Company because we believe that this information provides a more consistent and complete understanding of the underlying results and trends of the ongoing business due to the uniqueness of these charges.
See breakdown of the reconciling line items on page 10.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Quarter
over
Quarter
Six Months Ended June 30,
Year over
Year
2020
2019
% change
2020
2019
% change
GAAP gross profit
$
37,797
$
40,295
(6)
%
$
75,381
$
75,636
—
%
Non-GAAP adjustments:
New headquarters noncash rent expense
156
160
318
313
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
948
993
1,790
2,027
Share-based compensation
502
494
1,026
1,032
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
39,403
$
41,942
(6)
%
$
78,515
$
79,008
(1)
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
61.8
%
65.7
%
60.4
%
65.8
%
GAAP loss from operations
$
(15,139)
$
(12,145)
25
%
$
(36,491)
$
(25,755)
42
%
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Debt extinguishment fees
—
319
—
319
New headquarters noncash rent expense
554
555
1,109
1,109
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
1,375
1,425
2,758
3,008
Share-based compensation
5,752
5,979
12,099
12,025
Total Non-GAAP adjustments
7,681
8,278
15,966
16,461
Non-GAAP loss from operations
$
(7,458)
$
(3,867)
93
%
$
(20,525)
$
(9,294)
121
%
Non-GAAP loss from operations % of total revenue
(11.7)
%
(6.1)
%
(15.8)
%
(7.7)
%
GAAP net loss
$
(17,208)
$
(17,517)
(2)
%
$
(39,943)
$
(34,434)
16
%
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Total Non-GAAP adjustments affecting loss from operations
7,681
8,278
15,966
16,461
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
1,726
3,168
3,428
6,274
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
2,266
—
2,266
Tax impact related to non-GAAP adjustments
1,818
1,022
4,741
2,433
Non-GAAP net loss
$
(5,983)
$
(2,783)
115
%
$
(15,808)
$
(7,000)
126
%
Non-GAAP diluted loss per share
$
(0.14)
$
(0.07)
$
(0.37)
$
(0.18)
Shares used in computing non-GAAP loss per share
43,304
39,413
43,203
38,518
PROS Holdings, Inc.
Supplemental Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Increase (Decrease) in GAAP Amounts Reported
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cost of Subscription Items
New headquarters noncash rent expense
15
16
29
32
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
789
831
1,472
1,701
Share-based compensation
91
68
178
139
Total cost of subscription items
$
895
$
915
$
1,679
$
1,872
Cost of Maintenance Items
New headquarters noncash rent expense
25
28
51
56
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
159
162
318
326
Share-based compensation
62
44
128
104
Total cost of maintenance items
$
246
$
234
$
497
$
486
Cost of Services Items
New headquarters noncash rent expense
116
116
238
225
Share-based compensation
349
382
720
789
Total cost of services items
$
465
$
498
$
958
$
1,014
Sales and Marketing Items
New headquarters noncash rent expense
106
103
210
206
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
427
432
968
981
Share-based compensation
1,965
1,414
3,831
2,814
Total sales and marketing items
$
2,498
$
1,949
$
5,009
$
4,001
General and Administrative Items
New headquarters noncash rent expense
98
88
197
181
Debt extinguishment fees
—
319
—
319
Share-based compensation
1,917
2,808
4,367
5,620
Total general and administrative items
$
2,015
$
3,215
$
4,564
$
6,120
Research and Development Items
New headquarters noncash rent expense
194
204
384
409
Share-based compensation
1,368
1,263
2,875
2,559
Total research and development items
$
1,562
$
1,467
$
3,259
$
2,968
PROS Holdings, Inc.
Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP Loss from Operations
$
(15,139
)
$
(12,145
)
$
(36,491
)
$
(25,755
)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
1,375
1,425
2,758
3,008
New headquarters noncash rent expense
554
555
1,109
1,109
Debt extinguishment fees
—
319
—
319
Share-based compensation
5,752
5,979
12,099
12,025
Depreciation and other amortization
2,138
2,079
4,175
3,821
Capitalized internal-use software development costs
(394
)
—
(806
)
(868
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(5,714
)
$
(1,788
)
$
(17,156
)
$
(6,341
)
Net cash used in operating activities
$
(22,782
)
$
(3,549
)
$
(46,955
)
$
(11,644
)
Purchase of property and equipment (excluding new headquarters)
(306
)
(1,658
)
(1,263
)
(2,269
)
Purchase of intangible asset
—
—
—
(50
)
Capitalized internal-use software development costs
(394
)
—
(806
)
(868
)
Free Cash Flow
$
(23,482
)
$
(5,207
)
$
(49,024
)
$
(14,831
)
Guidance
Q3 2020 Guidance
Low
High
Adjusted EBITDA
GAAP Loss from Operations
$
(20,900
)
$
(18,900
)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
1,400
1,400
New headquarters noncash rent expense
600
600
Share-based compensation
5,800
5,800
Depreciation and other amortization
2,100
2,100
Capitalized internal-use software development costs