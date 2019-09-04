PROS : Launches Integrated Retail Platform for Airlines' Shift to Digital Selling PDF Format (opens in new window)

Log in
09/04/2019 | 03:22am EDT
September 04, 2019
Download this Press Release PDF Format (opens in new window)

PROS Retail for Airlines delivers offer optimization across all airline digital retail channels for exceptional customer experience

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today launched PROS Retail for Airlines, a single, configurable end-to-end eCommerce solution built from a state-of-the-art, modular, API-based platform, at the World Aviation Festival in London (Booth #69). With PROS Retail for Airlines, carriers now have full control to optimize and personalize offers for passengers across seat, fare and ancillaries with a digital-first experience across airline.com, mobile and direct sales channels in real-time, delivering an exceptional customer experience.

With the International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicting passenger growth to double in the next 20 years1, airlines are taking ownership of the entire travel journey, beginning with converting window-shopping travelers looking for their next trip to booked customers and throughout all subsequent points of the travel experience.

PROS Retail for Airlines, part of the robust PROS Airline Solution portfolio, enables airlines to deliver a seamless digital experience across retail channels - airline.com, mobile and NDC - to passengers at micro moments throughout the travel journey. Leveraging PROS AI Platform, the suite of SaaS-based solutions gives airlines the ability to instantaneously optimize and personalize both the offer and user experience in a user-friendly, digital-first manner, meeting today's travelers' shopping expectations.

'Passengers want an instantaneous, frictionless digital experience, and airlines are having to further accelerate digital selling initiatives that can meet their demands,' said PROS Head of Global Travel Product Management John McBride, Ph.D. 'With the recent acquisition of Travelaer, which holds Level 4 NDC certification, PROS now offers airlines a fully integrated platform to offer optimized products and services to the right customer, at the right time, on the right channel. And by delivering an exceptional digital experience for their customers every time, carriers have a much greater opportunity to retain brand loyalty in an era where it is increasingly difficult to do so.'

Key features of PROS Retail for Airlines include:

  • Flexible, Customizable UI & UX - enables rapid delivery of exceptional customer experience
  • Automation & Learning UI - responds to customer wants and needs more quickly
  • Dynamic Packaging with Non-Air Ancillaries - maximizes the revenue generation for airlines
  • Integration with PROS Shopping and Merchandizing - delivers simplified offer and order management
  • Management of the Complete Customer Journey & Trip Management - helps optimize revenue in every passenger interaction

'PROS has been a distinguished leader in driving revenue management, dynamic pricing, and eCommerce for decades,' said Karl Isler, managing partner of Karl Isler Consulting. 'PROS Retail for Airlines is a natural progression for the company to drive a next era of innovation in the travel industry. PROS remains a partner that innovates within every aspect of offer creation, order management, and distribution to enable the next phases of digital transformation.'

About PROS Airline Solutions

Built on a proven foundation of AI and dynamic pricing science, PROS Airline Solutions span Revenue Management, Real Time Dynamic Pricing, Group Sales Optimizer, Retail, Shopping and Merchandising to enable airlines to enhance their retailing experience - to create, distribute and fulfill personalized offers while maintaining the ability to scale the business across channels, and helping to drive incremental revenue through AI-based technology.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization's AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 IATA Forecasts Passenger Demand to Double Over 20 Years (2016, October 18). Retrieved from https://www.iata.org/pressroom/pr/Pages/2016-10-18-02.aspx

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005066/en/

Amanda Parrish
aparrish@pros.com
832.924.4731

Source: PROS

Categories:Press Releases

Disclaimer

PROS Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 07:21:04 UTC
