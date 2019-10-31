PROS : Named a Visionary in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites PDF Format (opens in new window)

October 31, 2019

Evaluation based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced that it has been named a Visionary by Gartner, Inc. in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ) Application Suites.

CPQ application suites are part of an overall technology ecosystem enabling the quote-to-cash business process. They ensure sales organizations can configure, quote and price complex products or services more quickly in highly personalized ways to meet customer expectations.

PROS Smart CPQ solution, which integrates with PROS pricing optimization and lead generation technologies, was evaluated based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

'Our customers are transforming the way they sell to engage with buyers where, when and how they want,' said Loretta Faluade, Solution Strategy Director at PROS. 'To do this effectively, companies need to leverage deep customer insights and streamline every step in the selling process, including offering the right product at the right price and delivering a fast and accurate quoting process. We believe our position as a Visionary in this report underscores our investments in the AI-infused PROS Smart CPQ platform that is transforming the sales process and buying experience, enabling our customers to unlock the full potential of omnichannel, digital commerce and realize greater revenue opportunities.'

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization's AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

