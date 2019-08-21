Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PROS Holdings, Inc.    PRO

PROS HOLDINGS, INC.

(PRO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PROS : Named to Constellation ShortListTM for Configure, Price, Quote PDF Format (opens in new window)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 10:28am EDT
August 21, 2019
Download this Press Release PDF Format (opens in new window)

Offerings for Leaders Transforming Business Models and Streamlining Operations

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) in Q3 2019. The technology vendors and service providers included in the Constellation ShortList offer the key requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives.

Leveraging state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, PROS Smart CPQ accelerates the sales process and provides a powerful, intuitive tool for sales reps enabling them to respond to customer quotes within minutes. With Smart CPQ, sales reps can find and tailor product recommendations, customize configurations, manage approvals, price just right and generate professional proposals to help land and win the sale on the first quote.

'It's imperative that business leaders focus on sales transformation initiatives to be able to deliver the buying experiences their customers are looking for,' said PROS Solution Strategy Director Loretta Faluade. 'This means looking at how to optimize every sales channel where buyers engage with their brand - whether through traditional channels like sales teams or emerging digital channels like eCommerce. Smart CPQ empowers companies to yield fast and meaningful interactions for every customer at every touchpoint, every time.'

'In our experience working on tens of thousands of vendor selections, we've learned that no two organizations have the same requirements. We cut through the clutter and marketing hype and present the top offerings in each of our coverage areas. These vendors have battle tested solutions that our analysts have vetted and approved,' said R 'Ray' Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research.

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is updated every six months with the rapidly changing market conditions.

For more information, visit www.pros.com.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization's AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005467/en/

Media Contact
 PROS Public Relations
Amanda Parrish
aparrish@pros.com
832.924.4731

Source: PROS

Categories:Press Releases

Disclaimer

PROS Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 14:27:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
10:28aPROS : Named to Constellation ShortListTM for Configure, Price, Quote PDF Format..
PU
10:28aPROS : Named to Constellation ShortListTM for Price Optimization PDF Format (ope..
PU
10:03aPROS : Named to Constellation ShortListTM for Configure, Price, Quote
BU
10:03aPROS : Named to Constellation ShortListTM for Price Optimization
BU
08/07PROS : to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership F..
PU
08/06PROS : to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership F..
BU
07/30PROS : G2 Ranks PROS Pricing Software as Top Leader in Summer 2019 Grid Report
BU
07/30PROS : Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
BU
07/25PROS : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results PDF Format (opens in new wi..
PU
07/25PROS HOLDINGS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 248 M
EBIT 2019 -16,4 M
Net income 2019 -61,1 M
Finance 2019 121 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -47,4x
P/E ratio 2020 -65,5x
EV / Sales2019 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 9,63x
Capitalization 2 941 M
Chart PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PROS Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 78,22  $
Last Close Price 73,11  $
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andres D. Reiner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William V. Russell Non-Executive Chairman
Stéfan Brent Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roberto Reiner Chief Technology Officer
Greg B. Petersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROS HOLDINGS, INC.132.83%2 941
ORACLE CORPORATION19.31%176 732
SAP AG22.93%142 041
INTUIT38.60%70 732
SERVICENOW INC43.38%47 855
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.45.27%20 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group