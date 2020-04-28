Log in
PROS Holdings, Inc.

PROS HOLDINGS, INC.

(PRO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

PROS : No Room for Lagging Prices in the Digital Marketplace

04/28/2020 | 04:23am EDT

By connecting their ecommerce platform to a real-time price calculation engine, businesses can deliver prices optimized for current market data and personalized to each buyer, Valerie Howard of PROS writes.

While the B2B marketplace has operated at an accelerating pace year after year, today's COVID-19 crisis drives unprecedented market conditions that are forcing businesses to be more agile than ever before. Businesses need to adapt to changing customer demands and stay attuned to changing buyer preferences in order to better serve their clients-downstream businesses who are likely trying to make sense of how to reliably service their own customers in this new environment.

Traditionally, the B2B purchasing engagement has been rather rigid, requiring a tedious dance of price opacity and careful negotiation. With large portions of the global economy under stay-at-home orders, many businesses are forced to move a lot of the traditional sales engagement to digital channels. And selling digitally makes it a lot more difficult to keep prices ambiguous. The businesses that succeed today understand that today's conditions require differentiated digital experiences-and often that can be achieved with responsiveness, transparency and personalization.

Read the full article

Disclaimer

PROS Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 08:22:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 278 M
EBIT 2020 -23,6 M
Net income 2020 -61,3 M
Finance 2020 173 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -20,0x
P/E ratio 2021 -24,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,95x
EV / Sales2021 3,28x
Capitalization 1 269 M
Chart PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PROS Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 51,00  $
Last Close Price 29,32  $
Spread / Highest target 183%
Spread / Average Target 73,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andres D. Reiner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William V. Russell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stéfan Brent Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roberto Reiner Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Greg B. Petersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROS HOLDINGS, INC.-51.07%1 269
ORACLE CORPORATION0.06%168 307
SAP SE-10.41%139 095
INTUIT INC.3.78%70 809
SERVICENOW INC.9.31%58 851
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.7.41%20 436
