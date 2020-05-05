Log in
PROS : Q1 2020 Pros Holdings Inc Earnings Conference Call

05/05/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

PROS Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Revenue

Q2 '18

Q3 '18

Q4 '18

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Subscription

$

22,733

$

24,981

$

28,978

$

30,921

$

35,108

$

38,592

$

40,706

$

43,170

Maintenance and Support

16,225

16,238

15,723

15,327

15,040

14,405

13,412

12,523

Recurring Revenue

$

38,958

$

41,219

$

44,701

$

46,248

$

50,148

$

52,997

$

54,118

$

55,693

Services

8,468

7,856

7,912

9,883

13,730

11,153

12,057

10,618

Total Revenue

$

47,426

$

49,075

$

52,613

$

56,131

$

63,878

$

64,150

$

66,175

$

66,311

Recurring Revenue %

82%

84%

85%

82%

79%

83%

82%

84%

Revenue by Geography

Q2 '18

Q3 '18

Q4 '18

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

United States

$

16,566

$

16,610

$

17,944

$

19,780

$

20,862

$

21,631

$

23,690

$

21,800

Europe

14,808

15,019

15,837

17,287

18,720

19,279

18,628

19,930

Rest of World

16,052

17,446

18,832

19,064

24,296

23,240

23,857

24,581

Financial and Operating Metrics

Q2 '18

Q3 '18

Q4 '18

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

64%

64%

66%

66%

66%

61%

60%

59%

Non-GAAP Recurring Revenue Gross Margin

74%

74%

76%

75%

77%

76%

75%

74%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(5,443)

$

(4,946)

$

(1,983)

$

(4,553)

$

(1,788)

$

(2,219)

$

(4,625)

$

(11,442)

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

141,867

$

281,889

$

295,476

$

272,636

$

329,562

$

319,162

$

306,077

$

251,782

Recurring Deferred Revenue

$

91,335

$

101,013

$

101,412

$

110,477

$

109,818

$

110,921

$

125,143

$

124,969

Total Deferred Revenue

$

104,227

$

114,996

$

117,165

$

128,791

$

128,603

$

127,932

$

142,260

$

140,240

Free Cash Flow

$

(5,155)

$

(2,596)

$

14,067

$

(9,624)

$

(5,207)

$

3,008

$

10,956

$

(25,542)

Total Headcount (including contractors)

1,097

1,125

1,145

1,191

1,253

1,355

1,413

1,454

Quota-carrying Personnel - New Business

49

58

58

62

62

67

69

64

PROS Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures

PROS has provided certain financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information includes non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP recurring revenue gross margin, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. PROS uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating PROS' ongoing operational performance and cloud transition.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in these tables and in the earnings press release. PROS' use of non-GAAP financial measures may not be consistent with the presentations by similar companies in PROS' industry.

Non-GAAP gross profit: Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP gross profit less the portion of new headquarters noncash rent expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and share-based compensation costs allocated to cost of subscription, maintenance, license and services. Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated as the percentage of non-GAAP gross profit divided by total revenue. Non-GAAP recurring revenue gross margin is similarly calculated to compare the non-GAAP gross profit of recurring revenue (subscription, maintenance and support revenue) to total recurring revenue. In calculating the non-GAAP gross profit of recurring revenue, the total costs of subscription, maintenance and support are adjusted to reduce such costs by the portion of new headquarters noncash rent expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and share-based compensation costs allocated to cost of subscription and cost of maintenance.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income (loss) before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the effect of stock-based compensation cost, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, depreciation and amortization, integration costs and other one-time direct costs associated with our acquisitions, new headquarters noncash rent expense, debt extinguishment fees and capitalized internal-use software development costs. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance.

Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures (excluding expenditures for PROS new headquarters), purchases of other (non-acquisition-related) intangible assets and capitalized internal- use software development costs.

PROS Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Information - GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

Gross Profit

Q2 '18

Q3 '18

Q4 '18

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

GAAP Gross Profit

$

28,702

$

29,599

$

33,155

$

35,341

$

40,295

$

37,767

$

37,814

$

37,584

New headquarters noncash rent expense

-

-

48

153

160

166

167

162

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

1,181

1,125

1,077

1,034

993

961

907

842

Share-based compensation

398

445

396

538

494

503

490

524

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$

30,281

$

31,169

$

34,676

$

37,066

$

41,942

$

39,397

$

39,378

$

39,112

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

64%

64%

66%

66%

66%

61%

60%

59%

Adjusted EBITDA

Q2 '18

Q3 '18

Q4 '18

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

GAAP Loss From Operations

$

(12,993)

$

(11,866)

$

(9,609)

$

(13,610)

$

(12,145)

$

(12,512)

$

(15,071)

$

(21,352)

Acquisition-related expenses

-

-

-

-

-

248

254

-

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

1,897

1,790

1,694

1,583

1,425

1,425

1,398

1,383

New headquarters noncash rent expense

-

-

185

554

555

554

555

555

Debt extinghishment fees

-

-

-

-

319

-

-

-

Share-based compensation

5,462

4,957

5,098

6,046

5,979

6,209

6,446

6,347

Depreciation and other amortization

1,359

1,375

1,576

1,742

2,079

2,010

2,208

2,037

Capitalized internal-use software development costs

(1,168)

(1,202)

(927)

(868)

-

(153)

(415)

(412)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(5,443)

$

(4,946)

$

(1,983)

$

(4,553)

$

(1,788)

$

(2,219)

$

(4,625)

$

(11,442)

Free Cash Flow

Q2 '18

Q3 '18

Q4 '18

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Cash Flow From Operations

$

(3,578)

$

(1,175)

$

15,188

$

(8,095)

$

(3,549)

$

4,037

$

12,852

$

(24,173)

Purchase of property and equipment

(excluding new headquarters)

(409)

(219)

(69)

(611)

(1,658)

(876)

(1,481)

(957)

Purchase of intangible asset

-

-

(125)

(50)

-

-

-

-

Capitalized internal-use software development costs

(1,168)

(1,202)

(927)

(868)

-

(153)

(415)

(412)

Free Cash Flow

$

(5,155)

$

(2,596)

$

14,067

$

(9,624)

$

(5,207)

$

3,008

$

10,956

$

(25,542)

Disclaimer

PROS Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 21:53:09 UTC
