PROS : Selected to Address Mega Asia-Pacific Ancillary & Loyalty Conference

PROS®
(NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in
the digital economy, today announced that PROS Principal Surain
Adyanthaya has been selected to speak at the Mega
Event Asia-Pacific in Bangkok. Scheduled for Aug. 28-30, the
conference draws travel industry executives from around the world who
are focused on loyalty marketing and ancillary revenue generation in the
digital era.
Adyanthaya will deliver an address titled “Transforming Offer
Optimization and Revenue Management with Artificial Intelligence.”
The airline industry is fraught with endless applications and claims
about AI and cognitive technologies, many of which fall short of their
promises to deliver strategic value. He will show executives how finely
tuned AI transforms offer creation and dynamic packaging that augments
pricing and revenue management strategies. Adyanthaya will also
demonstrate real-time dynamic pricing capabilities that enable carriers
to deliver personalized offers that increase consumer satisfaction and
conversions.
“The airline industry is again undergoing a vast digital transformation
as eCommerce drives the requirement for even greater speed, intelligence
and personalization,” said Adyanthaya. “Today, airline passengers
typically review on average 38 sites before booking a single
reservation. It’s critically important that leaders evaluate the value
of their solutions as they look for new ways to respond to customers
with dynamic packaging and intelligent offers, without being bogged down
by legacy systems. The new era of digital selling and real-time dynamic
pricing presents unparalleled opportunities for airlines to meet the
demands of today’s customers with optimized offers and personalization.”
At the conference, PROS will showcase its Offer Optimization solutions,
including eCommerce and Revenue Management that put personalization and
control in the hands of the airline. PROS services airlines around the
world, including 18 of the top 20 on the newest SKYTRAX
World Airline Awards.
