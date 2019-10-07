PROS : and EY Form Alliance to Deliver Front Office Commercial Transformation

PROS to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platform for digital commerce, while EY provides system implementation for digital transformation

HOUSTON, October 7, 2019 - PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, and Ernst & Young LLP (NYSE: EY), a member of the global EY organization (EY), today announced an alliance to help clients transform their strategic and technological capabilities across their front office operations to ultimately increase top-line growth.

The alliance of EY and PROS will offer clients digital commerce solutions across a broad range of U.S. regions, sectors and industries, to help enable them to transform and improve their selling process using AI-powered pricing, quoting and configuration technologies, and delivering ecommerce-scale revenue optimization capabilities. There are plans to expand the alliance beyond the US through local country agreements.

PROS will enable businesses to digitally transform their sales process through its AI-powered cloud platform, while EY will bring its business transformation footprint across the globe and broad lifecycle implementation support capabilities for that platform, along with deep institutional and sector-specific knowledge.

The alliance between EY and PROS will include client engagement using PROS solutions. This will enable B2B and B2B2C businesses to deliver a consistent, omnichannel customer experience as they move to full digital commerce models. EY is also building PROS Pricing and configure-price-quote implementation support methodology, in collaboration with PROS, which will help to further differentiate the services offered to clients under the alliance.

Pierre Beaufils, EY Americas Customer Consulting Leader, Advisory, says:

'Across industries that include automotive, industrial, logistics, energy and more, large, complex organizations recognize the imperative to transform and optimize their salesforce functions to improve their operations, customers' experiences and the bottom line. Working together, EY and PROS can help offer the full spectrum of front-office commercial transformation, from strategy to technology implementation.'

John Connolly Jr., Vice President, Alliances, PROS, says:

'We look forward to collaborating with EY under this alliance to help enable enterprises to transform the digital selling process. Our combined expertise and offerings will allow our joint customers to improve the buying experience for their customers, while driving them to achieve greater top line growth to further fuel their digital business transformation agenda.'

Chris Hergesell, EY Americas Managing Director, Customer Practice and PROS alliance lead, Advisory, says:

'EY and PROS have complementary strengths which bring together PROS' industry-leading software solutions with EY domain experience, demonstrated transformation services and implementation support skills. By collaborating and going to market with an engagement model that aligns with clients' needs, we look forward to helping enterprises transform their front offices.'

PROS, Inc. is a subsidiary of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), which provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS' solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

