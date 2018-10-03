PROS : to Highlight Airline eCommerce and Offer Optimization Opportunities at T2RL’s PSS Conference

PROS®
(NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in
the digital economy, today announced that PROS Principal Surain
Adyanthaya will speak at T2RL’s New
Architectures in Airline Passenger Systems Conference. The fifth
annual event, scheduled for Oct. 2-4 in London, will gather business
leaders and experts from across the airline industry to explore the
opportunities and challenges of delivering on the promise of incremental
revenue and business agility in the digital world.
Adyanthaya will join a panel on Oct. 3 at 11:20 A.M. titled “Priced
Availability, Offer Management and the PSS.” The panel will discuss
the different perspectives on priced availability and the pace of
innovation in enabling more complex products and services.
“Driven by the need to respond to shopping requests accurately and cost
effectively, airlines have been moving away from inflexible, legacy
mainframe-based shopping solutions to modern, AI-based alternatives,
making a monumental shift in how they engage with customers,” said
Adyanthaya. “The buyer’s behavior has changed. Customers now review
dozens of sites before booking a reservation and they expect a
sophisticated on-line retailing experience. Through digital
transformation initiatives and implementation of new AI-powered
technologies, airlines are increasingly able to provide real-time
dynamic offers and pricing that better reflect a customers’
willingness-to-pay.”
At the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with PROS
to learn about its latest developments in Offer Optimization, including
eCommerce and Revenue Management solutions that put personalization and
control in the hands of the airline. PROS serves airlines around the
world, including 18 of the top 20 on the newest SKYTRAX
World Airline Awards. For more information on PROS airline
solutions, click
here.
