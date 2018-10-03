PROS : to Highlight Airline eCommerce and Offer Optimization Opportunities at T2RL’s PSS Conference

Log in
10/03/2018 | 12:19am CEST

Company to outline the potential of offer optimization in the digital era, powered by artificial intelligence and real-time dynamic pricing

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced that PROS Principal Surain Adyanthaya will speak at T2RL’s New Architectures in Airline Passenger Systems Conference. The fifth annual event, scheduled for Oct. 2-4 in London, will gather business leaders and experts from across the airline industry to explore the opportunities and challenges of delivering on the promise of incremental revenue and business agility in the digital world.

Adyanthaya will join a panel on Oct. 3 at 11:20 A.M. titled “Priced Availability, Offer Management and the PSS.” The panel will discuss the different perspectives on priced availability and the pace of innovation in enabling more complex products and services.

“Driven by the need to respond to shopping requests accurately and cost effectively, airlines have been moving away from inflexible, legacy mainframe-based shopping solutions to modern, AI-based alternatives, making a monumental shift in how they engage with customers,” said Adyanthaya. “The buyer’s behavior has changed. Customers now review dozens of sites before booking a reservation and they expect a sophisticated on-line retailing experience. Through digital transformation initiatives and implementation of new AI-powered technologies, airlines are increasingly able to provide real-time dynamic offers and pricing that better reflect a customers’ willingness-to-pay.”

At the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with PROS to learn about its latest developments in Offer Optimization, including eCommerce and Revenue Management solutions that put personalization and control in the hands of the airline. PROS serves airlines around the world, including 18 of the top 20 on the newest SKYTRAX World Airline Awards. For more information on PROS airline solutions, click here.

To learn more, visit the PROS website or follow PROS on Twitter at @PROS_Inc.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2018
