PROS : to Present at JMP Securities 2020 Technology Conference

PROS Holdings, Inc.

PROS HOLDINGS, INC.

(PRO)
02/14/2020 | 08:01am EST

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced that Shannon Tatz, Vice President of Investor Relations, and Matt Bennett, Director of Investor Relations, will speak at the JMP Securities 2020 Technology Conference being held at the Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco, California on February 24-25, 2020.

Tatz and Bennett are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. PST. The audio presentation will be webcast live here and will also be available by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website for 90 days after the conference ends.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
