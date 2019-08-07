Log in
PROS : to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum PDF Format (opens in new window)

08/07/2019 | 02:00am EDT
August 06, 2019
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced that Andres Reiner, Chief Executive Officer, and Shannon Tatz, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum. The forum will be held at the Hotel Talisa in Vail, Colorado on August 11-13, 2019. Reiner and Tatz are scheduled to speak on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. MDT.

The audio presentation will be webcast live here and will also be available by visiting the 'Investor Relations' section of the company's website. The webcast will be archived on the company's website for 90 days after the conference ends.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization's AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005013/en/

Investor Contact:
PROS Investor Relations
Shannon Tatz
713-335-5932
ir@pros.com

Media Contact:
PROS Public Relations
Amy Sachrison
713-335-5141
asachrison@pros.com

Source: PROS

Categories:Press Releases

Disclaimer

PROS Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 05:59:12 UTC
