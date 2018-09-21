PROS : to Speak at Microsoft Envision on Driving Value from Artificial Intelligence

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced that Chief AI Strategist, Michael Wu, Ph.D. and VP, Strategic Consulting, Ulrich von Beck, will present at Microsoft Envision. The conference, scheduled for Sept. 24-26 in Orlando, Fla., brings together experts in an array of industries to explore what’s possible in business transformation.

Wu will lead a workshop, “How to Get Your Enterprise Ready for the AI Revolution,” which addresses how businesses must change and adapt to the disruption created by AI before truly realizing its tangible business value and benefits. Participants will gain a deeper understanding of what exactly AI entails and how it can best be leveraged in their company.

Von Beck will participate in a panel focused on how to transform the sales process with AI-powered solutions for Configure, Price, Quote and Contract Lifecycle Management. He will discuss how PROS AI-powered solutions accelerate conversion of prospects to customers, empowering companies to drive growth and win rates while improving customer experience.

“The promise of AI is all around us, but even innovation-savvy businesses are left wondering what exactly the technology can do to deliver real results and transformation,” said Wu. “Microsoft is at the forefront of empowering people and businesses to realize their full potential, and PROS is equally committed to enabling companies to achieve and exceed their goals. We look forward to offering our vision on how AI is moving businesses forward, while also providing actionable steps for Envision attendees.”

“Microsoft Envision fosters collaboration for the brightest minds in business, offering both forward-thinking insights and practical guidance for realizing transformation,” said Toby Richards, General Manager, Partner Go-To-Market & Programs at Microsoft Corp. “PROS is a dedicated Microsoft partner that is deeply committed to advancing innovation and delivering value for its customers.”

PROS is a platinum sponsor of Microsoft Envision. In June, PROS was named a finalist in two categories of the 2018 Microsoft Partner Awards: Manufacturing Partner of the Year and Platform Partner of the Year. PROS also won the inaugural MSUS Partner Award for Industry – Manufacturing.

To learn more, visit the PROS website or follow PROS on Twitter at @PROS_Inc.

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

