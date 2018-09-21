PROS : to Speak at Microsoft Envision on Driving Value from Artificial Intelligence

PROS®
(NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in
the digital economy, today announced that Chief AI Strategist, Michael
Wu, Ph.D. and VP, Strategic Consulting, Ulrich von Beck, will present at
Microsoft Envision. The conference, scheduled for Sept. 24-26 in
Orlando, Fla., brings together experts in an array of industries to
explore what’s possible in business transformation.
Wu will lead a workshop, “How to Get Your Enterprise Ready for the AI
Revolution,” which addresses how businesses must change and adapt to the
disruption created by AI before truly realizing its tangible business
value and benefits. Participants will gain a deeper understanding of
what exactly AI entails and how it can best be leveraged in their
company.
Von Beck will participate in a panel focused on how to transform the
sales process with AI-powered solutions for Configure, Price, Quote and
Contract Lifecycle Management. He will discuss how PROS AI-powered
solutions accelerate conversion of prospects to customers, empowering
companies to drive growth and win rates while improving customer
experience.
“The promise of AI is all around us, but even innovation-savvy
businesses are left wondering what exactly the technology can do to
deliver real results and transformation,” said Wu. “Microsoft is at the
forefront of empowering people and businesses to realize their full
potential, and PROS is equally committed to enabling companies to
achieve and exceed their goals. We look forward to offering our vision
on how AI is moving businesses forward, while also providing actionable
steps for Envision attendees.”
“Microsoft Envision fosters collaboration for the brightest minds in
business, offering both forward-thinking insights and practical guidance
for realizing transformation,” said Toby Richards, General Manager,
Partner Go-To-Market & Programs at Microsoft Corp. “PROS is a dedicated
Microsoft partner that is deeply committed to advancing innovation and
delivering value for its customers.”
PROS is a platinum sponsor of Microsoft
Envision. In June, PROS was named a finalist
in two categories of the 2018
Microsoft Partner Awards: Manufacturing Partner of the Year and
Platform Partner of the Year. PROS also won the inaugural MSUS
Partner Award for Industry – Manufacturing.
To learn more, visit the PROS website
or follow PROS on Twitter at @PROS_Inc.
About PROS
PROS
Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize
selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for
companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an
omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our
customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of
data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions
to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of
PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this
press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered
solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered
solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
described herein include the addressability of an organization’s
AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and
enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the
stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation
and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products.
Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS
business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations
as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these
expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or
alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result
of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005083/en/