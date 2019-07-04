Log in
PROSAFE SE

(PRS)
07/04 04:35:07 am
12.7 NOK   +4.10%
Prosafe : Delivery of Safe Eurus

07/04/2019 | 04:39am EDT

The Safe Eurus will shortly begin mobilization to Brazil for commencement of its three-year contract for Petrobras.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The Company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 4 July 2019
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 907 65 155

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Prosafe SE published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 08:32:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 266 M
EBIT 2019 -18,9 M
Net income 2019 -101 M
Debt 2019 1 404 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,43x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,78x
EV / Sales2019 5,72x
EV / Sales2020 4,80x
Capitalization 117 M
Chart PROSAFE SE
Duration : Period :
Prosafe SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSAFE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,29  $
Last Close Price 1,43  $
Spread / Highest target 91,7%
Spread / Average Target 60,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Kragh Andresen Chief Executive Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Stig Harry Christiansen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Roger Alan Cornish Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Svend Anton Maier Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSAFE SE-9.36%117
DAYANG ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS BERHAD--.--%0
STRAD ENERGY SERVICES LTD30.95%0
KEANE GROUP INC-20.54%0
BW OFFSHORE65.56%0
AKER SOLUTIONS-13.89%0
