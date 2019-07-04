Prosafe : Delivery of Safe Eurus

The Safe Eurus will shortly begin mobilization to Brazil for commencement of its three-year contract for Petrobras.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The Company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
Stavanger, 4 July 2019
Prosafe SE
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
