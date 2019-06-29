Log in
PROSAFE SE

(PRS)
Prosafe : Equinor awards Peregrino to Safe Concordia

06/29/2019 | 03:33am EDT

Contract signing is subject to certain conditions, and the contract has a duration of 120 days commencing mid-January 2020 with up to 60 days of options.

The Safe Concordia pioneered gangway connection to turret moored FPSO's having developed the concept in 2012, and has subsequently provided reliable and safe operations maintaining high connectivity to a large number of installations.

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: 'Prosafe is very pleased to be once again working for Equinor, delivering a high quality and reliable operation. The Safe Concordia is proven as a consistent performer with high bed capacity and great flexibility and we are in no doubt that we will extend our excellent safe and efficient track record.'

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The Company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 29 June 2019
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 907 65 155

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Prosafe SE published this content on 29 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2019 07:32:05 UTC
