Prosafe SE: Equinor extends Safe Boreas at Mariner

Prosafe has agreed with Equinor UK Limited to extend the Safe Boreas at the Mariner project in the UK sector of the North Sea by eight months from November 2018 until June 2019. In addition, Equinor has up to six months of options available.

Total value of the extension commencing early November 2018 is approximately USD 45 million.

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: "This contract extension demonstrates the good performance Prosafe and the Safe Boreas has achieved to support the Mariner hook up and commissioning project. The Safe Boreas with its large bed capacity and advanced station keeping will continue providing a high level of service throughout the remainder of the contract."

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS.

For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 24 September 2018

Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155



Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Prosafe SE via Globenewswire

