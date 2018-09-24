Log in
PROSAFE SE (PRS)
09/24 11:10:38 am
30.25 NOK   +5.22%
OFFRE

Prosafe SE: Equinor extends Safe Boreas at Mariner

09/24/2018 | 11:00am CEST

Prosafe has agreed with Equinor UK Limited to extend the Safe Boreas at the Mariner project in the UK sector of the North Sea by eight months from November 2018 until June 2019. In addition, Equinor has up to six months of options available.

Total value of the extension commencing early November 2018 is approximately USD 45 million.

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: "This contract extension demonstrates the good performance Prosafe and the Safe Boreas has achieved to support the Mariner hook up and commissioning project. The Safe Boreas with its large bed capacity and advanced station keeping will continue providing a high level of service throughout the remainder of the contract."

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS.

For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 24 September 2018
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Prosafe SE via Globenewswire
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 313 M
EBIT 2018 51,6 M
Net income 2018 -12,7 M
Debt 2018 1 065 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,33x
EV / Sales 2019 5,61x
Capitalization 289 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Kragh Andresen Chief Executive Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Stig Harry Christiansen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Roger Alan Cornish Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Svend Anton Maier Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSAFE SE139.58%289
SUBSEA 7-5.28%4 684
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING9.76%4 321
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY61.17%3 946
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED36.93%3 910
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC0.00%2 574
