Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Prosafe SE    PRS   CY0100470919

PROSAFE SE (PRS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/29 04:20:00 pm
29.325 NOK   -1.59%
05:32pPROSAFE : Extraordinary General Meeting held
PU
05:18pPROSAFE SE : Extraordinary General Meeting held
GL
04:11pPROSAFE SE : Update on agreement with lenders - all lender support r..
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Prosafe SE: Extraordinary General Meeting held

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 05:18pm CEST

Pursuant to the Notice of  7 August 2018, an Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of Prosafe SE was held today, 29 August 2018, at Prosafe's offices, Forusparken 2, 4031 Stavanger, Norway.

As follows from the attached Minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting, all items on the agenda were duly approved as proposed in the Notice.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 29 August 2018
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman
Phone: +47 907 41 662

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 478 07 813


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Prosafe SE via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROSAFE SE
05:32pPROSAFE : Extraordinary General Meeting held
PU
05:18pPROSAFE SE : Extraordinary General Meeting held
GL
04:11pPROSAFE SE : Update on agreement with lenders - all lender support received and ..
GL
04:10pPROSAFE SE : Update on agreement with lenders - all lender support received and ..
AQ
10:37aPROSAFE : Part conversion of convertible bonds, new shares issued
PU
10:20aPROSAFE SE : Part conversion of convertible bonds, new shares issued
GL
08/23PROSAFE : Second quarter and first half 2018 report – Prosafe transformed ..
PU
08/23PROSAFE SE : Second quarter and first half 2018 report - Prosafe transformed as ..
GL
08/21PROSAFE : Safe Boreas contract further extended at Mariner
PU
08/21PROSAFE SE : Safe Boreas contract further extended at Mariner
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23Prosafe SE (Cyprus) ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/06Prosafe SE (PRSEY) Transforming Agreement With COSCO And Lenders - Slideshow 
02/06Prosafe SE (Cyprus) ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016The King Of All Shorts 
2016Prosafe's (PRSEY) CEO Stig Christiansen on Q2 2016 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 307 M
EBIT 2018 43,7 M
Net income 2018 -14,8 M
Debt 2018 1 070 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,46x
EV / Sales 2019 5,73x
Capitalization 297 M
Chart PROSAFE SE
Duration : Period :
Prosafe SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSAFE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2,94 $
Spread / Average Target -18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Kragh Andresen Chief Executive Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Stig Harry Christiansen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Roger Alan Cornish Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Svend Anton Maier Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSAFE SE148.33%297
SCHLUMBERGER NV-3.77%89 760
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO5.18%36 588
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-16.78%36 085
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO28.85%17 578
TECHNIPFMC-2.24%13 644
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.