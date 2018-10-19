Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Prosafe SE    PRS   CY0100470919

PROSAFE SE (PRS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Prosafe SE : Operational update Q3 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 06:59am CEST

The fleet utilisation rate in the third quarter of 2018 was 48.1 per cent (Q3 2017: 38.9 per cent).

Safe Scandinavia commenced operations at Aker BP's Ula platform on the Norwegian Continental Shelf on 1 September 2018 and was in operation throughout the month. The contract has a duration of seven months with eight one-month options.

Safe Caledonia has been operating for BP at the Clair Ridge platform in the UK since 22 May 2018 and was in full operation throughout the quarter. On 6 August 2018, BP exercised a one-month option to extend the charter period for Safe Caledonia through end November 2018.

On 19 September 2018, the Safe Caledonia was awarded a contract by a major oil and gas operator to provide accommodation support in the UK sector of the North Sea. The contract is scheduled to commence from mid-April 2019 with a firm duration of four months and up to two months of options.

Safe Notos commenced a three-year and 222-day contract for Petrobras in Brazil on 7 December 2016 and was fully contracted in the quarter.

Safe Boreas continued the contract with Equinor at the Mariner installation in the UK and was in full operation throughout the quarter. During July and August, Equinor exercised the first two of six one-month options, thereby extending Safe Boreas' operational period through early November 2018. On 24 September 2018, Equinor and Prosafe agreed an addendum to the contract which extends the firm period through June 2019 with additional six one-month options.

Safe Zephyrus commenced a 12-month contract for Equinor at Johan Sverdrup in Norway in early May 2018 and was in operation throughout the quarter. On 11 October 2018, Safe Zephyrus was awarded a contract by BP to provide gangway connected operations at the Clair Ridge platform West of Shetland in the UK sector of the North Sea. The duration of the contract is five months with a one-month option, and is scheduled to commence mid-May 2019 following the completion of the Johan Sverdrup contract.

Safe Concordia mobilised from Curacao to Brazil and has been on standby from 5 October 2018. She is anticipated to commence the contract for MODEC before end October 2018. The firm period of the contract is 200 days.

Regalia and Safe Bristolia were idle in the quarter and currently laid-up in Norway. Following a decision by the Board of Directors of Prosafe SE, the process of selling the Safe Astoria for scrap has been initiated.

On 3 August 2018, Prosafe announced that it had reached a commercial solution with Cosco for the three completed vessels that currently reside in COSCO's Qidong shipyard in China, as well as agreement with its lenders for amendments to the loan agreements. Please refer to full details in the announcement from 3 August 2018. The company incurred non-recurring costs related to the activities to reach these agreements in this quarter.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 19 October 2018
Prosafe SE


For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 907 65 155

Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO & CFO
Phone: +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Prosafe SE via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROSAFE SE
06:59aPROSAFE SE : Operational update Q3 2018
GL
10/11PROSAFE : Safe Zephyrus chartered by BP for summer 2019
PU
10/11PROSAFE SE : Safe Zephyrus chartered by BP for summer 2019
AQ
10/11PROSAFE SE : Safe Zephyrus chartered by BP for summer 2019
GL
09/24PROSAFE : Equinor extends Safe Boreas at Mariner
PU
09/24PROSAFE SE : Equinor extends Safe Boreas at Mariner
GL
09/19PROSAFE : Contract award for Safe Caledonia
PU
09/19PROSAFE SE : Contract award for Safe Caledonia
GL
09/19PROSAFE SE : Contract award for Safe Caledonia
AQ
09/10PROSAFE SE : - Part conversion of convertible bonds, new shares issued
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/12Prosafe (PRSEY) Presents At Pareto Securities 25th Annual Oil & Offshore Conf.. 
08/23Prosafe SE (Cyprus) ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/06Prosafe SE (PRSEY) Transforming Agreement With COSCO And Lenders - Slideshow 
02/06Prosafe SE (Cyprus) ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016The King Of All Shorts 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 314 M
EBIT 2018 53,4 M
Net income 2018 -9,83 M
Debt 2018 1 063 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,23x
EV / Sales 2019 5,51x
Capitalization 264 M
Chart PROSAFE SE
Duration : Period :
Prosafe SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSAFE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3,14 $
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Kragh Andresen Chief Executive Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Stig Harry Christiansen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Roger Alan Cornish Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Svend Anton Maier Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSAFE SE116.67%260
SUBSEA 7-8.70%4 500
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING-0.65%3 890
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY51.24%3 690
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED27.32%3 559
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC0.00%2 373
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.