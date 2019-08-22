Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Prosafe SE    PRS   CY0100470919

PROSAFE SE

(PRS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Prosafe : Second quarter and first half 2019 report – Merger process with Floatel ongoing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 01:33am EDT
Fleet utilisation in the second quarter of 2019 was 71.6 per cent, the highest since Q3 2015. Three new contracts were awarded since the last quarter. Reported EBITDA for the second quarter amounted to USD 53.1 million (USD 57.1 million). Cash flow from operations was USD 18.1 million (USD 43.5 million). Recent highlights
  • On 3 June, Prosafe SE and Floatel International Ltd signed an agreement to merge their respective businesses to create a more cost efficient company.
  • Prosafe SE completed the legal redomicilation from Cyprus to Norway.
  • High fleet utilisation of 71.6 per cent (45.8 per cent) with an average rate of USD 123k (USD 235k)
  • Improved firm orderbook of USD 199 million per Q2 2019 (USD 184 million).
  • Reported EBITDA was USD 53.1 million (USD 57.1 million) in the quarter. Underlying EBITDA in the quarter adjusted for one-off effects was USD 36.9 million.
  • Cash flow from operations at USD 18.1 million (USD 43.5 million).
  • A three-year contract was signed with Petrobras for the Safe Eurus in Brazil.
  • Equinor Brazil awarded a contract to the Safe Concordia for a firm duration of 120 days with up to 60 days of options.
  • Total UK awarded a contract to the Safe Caledonia for a firm period of 162 days plus one 30-day option.
  • Prosafe took delivery of the Safe Eurus on 4 July.
  • Equinor exercised a one-month option for the Safe Boreas on 16 August.

Jesper K. Andresen, Prosafe's CEO says, 'Despite general low activity in the market, it is positive that we were awarded three contracts since the last quarterly report. Further, the merger process with Floatel International is high on our agenda these days, a merger that is needed to create a cost efficient and sustainable company for global offerings to our clients.'

A complete version of the Q2 2019 earnings release and the Q2 2019 presentation can be downloaded from www.prosafe.comand www.newsweb.no

Q2 2019 report >>
Q2 2019 presentation >>

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

21 August 2019
The Board of Directors of Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 907 65 155Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO&CFO
Phone: +47 478 07 813

Disclaimer

Prosafe SE published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 05:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROSAFE SE
01:33aPROSAFE : Second quarter and first half 2019 report – Merger process with ..
PU
08/19PROSAFE SE : - Publication of Information Memorandum
AQ
08/16PROSAFE : Safe Boreas further extended at Mariner
PU
08/16PROSAFE : Publication of Information Memorandum
PU
08/09PROSAFE SE : - Q2 2019 results and webcast on 22 August 2019
AQ
07/04PROSAFE : Delivery of Safe Eurus
PU
06/29PROSAFE : Equinor awards Peregrino to Safe Concordia
PU
06/10PROSAFE : & Floatel Seek Merger in Challenging and Changing Market
AQ
06/04PROSAFE SE : Prosafe and Floatel seek merger in challenging and changing market
AQ
04/24PROSAFE SE : - Q1 2019 results and webcast on 9 May 2019
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 252 M
EBIT 2019 -6,06 M
Net income 2019 -89,0 M
Debt 2019 1 422 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,12x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,22x
EV / Sales2019 6,02x
EV / Sales2020 4,69x
Capitalization 94,5 M
Chart PROSAFE SE
Duration : Period :
Prosafe SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSAFE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,67  $
Last Close Price 1,15  $
Spread / Highest target 94,4%
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Kragh Andresen Chief Executive Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Stig Harry Christiansen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Roger Alan Cornish Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Svend Anton Maier Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSAFE SE-24.22%93
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED26.62%5 096
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING8.16%3 319
SUBSEA 71.54%2 834
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY0.67%2 750
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 513
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group