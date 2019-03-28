Prosafe : wins work for Safe Swift in Mediterranean Sea

Safe Swift will mobilise to conduct gangway connected accommodation duties for a period of 5 months commencing May 2019.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
Stavanger, 28 March 2019
Prosafe SE
