Prosafe : wins work for Safe Swift in Mediterranean Sea

0
03/28/2019 | 05:01am EDT

Safe Swift will mobilise to conduct gangway connected accommodation duties for a period of 5 months commencing May 2019.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 28 March 2019
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 478 07 813

Disclaimer

Prosafe SE published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 09:00:00 UTC
