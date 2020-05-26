Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Prosafe SE    PRS   NO0010861990

PROSAFE SE

(PRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 05/26 11:58:35 am
1.5030 NOK   +3.80%
05:58aPROSAFE : First quarter 2020 report – Adapting to a new reality
PU
05/25PROSAFE : Notice of Change to financial calendar
PU
05/14PROSAFE : Q1 2020 results and webcast on 27 May 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prosafe : First quarter 2020 report – Adapting to a new reality

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 05:58am EDT

After several years of low activity across the industry, the company has presented a business plan and a restructuring proposal to lenders which - if approved as proposed - will result in a sustainable balance sheet. The revised business plan reflects a new reality in light of Covid-19, structural changes, oil price collapse, oversupply and anticipated impact on future activity and performance.

Consequently, an impairment of USD 810.5 million was made to the book value of vessels in the quarter resulting in a negative book equity of USD 858.9 million by the end of the quarter. The company has sufficient liquidity of USD 184 million at the end of the quarter and continues to operate on a going concern basis on the assumption that there is justified hope to agree a sustainable financial solution with lenders.

(Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period of 2019)

Recent highlights

  • Prosafe implemented Covid-19 plans early to safeguard people and assets, and this has proven successful both onshore and offshore.
  • Total liquidity of USD 183.6 million per Q1 2020. Based on a continuation of the forbearance arrangement and the deferral of making payment of scheduled instalments and interests on loans, the company is all else equal able to stay cash positive well beyond the next 12 months.
  • The company has presented a restructuring proposal to lenders that if approved as proposed, will result in a sustainable balance sheet. The company has requested an extension to the forbearance arrangement till end June 2020 to ensure stability and sufficient time to seek agreement with lenders.
  • On 13 February 2020, Prosafe and Floatel International mutually decided to discontinue the merger process due to financial uncertainty and process risk.
  • In light of Covid-19 and the oil price crash, the company is in commercial discussions with several clients.
  • Fleet utilisation of 32.7 per cent (62.5 per cent) in the quarter.
  • Firm order book of USD 127 million per Q1 2020 (USD 159 million).
  • Reported EBITDA was USD 1.1 million (USD 24.1 million positive) in the quarter. Underlying EBITDA in the quarter adjusted for one-off effects was USD 2.1 million.
  • An impairment of USD 810.5 million made to the book value of vessels and the book equity was negative by USD 858.9 million as of March 2020.

Jesper K. Andresen, Prosafe's CEO says, 'The Covid-19 pandemic and the oil price collapse since March 2020 have resulted in a dramatic change in market conditions, economic outlook and ways of living and working. The entire oil and gas services industry is exposed to a 'double Black Swan event', and short-term planning as well as longer term forecasting is extremely challenging, whilst at the same time being critical. We are doing our utmost to adapt to a new reality and aim to arrive at a sustainable financial solution in order to protect values to the extent possible, and establish a sound basis upon which to create value in the future from safe and cost efficient operations, commercial performance and strategic initiatives including consolidation'.

A complete version of the Q1 2020 earnings release can be downloaded here: https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/reports-results/

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

26 May 2020
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Disclaimer

Prosafe SE published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 09:57:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PROSAFE SE
05:58aPROSAFE : First quarter 2020 report – Adapting to a new reality
PU
05/25PROSAFE : Notice of Change to financial calendar
PU
05/14PROSAFE : Q1 2020 results and webcast on 27 May 2020
PU
05/14PROSAFE : Operational and financial update Q1 2020
PU
05/07PROSAFE : Annual General Meeting held
PU
04/17PROSAFE SE : Prosafe and Total agree to defer 2020 North Sea campaign
AQ
04/16PROSAFE : Notice of Change to financial calendar
PU
04/16PROSAFE : Financial calendar
AQ
04/16PROSAFE SE : Annual report 2019
AQ
04/14PROSAFE : Update on financial situation and process with lenders
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 122 M
EBIT 2020 -90,3 M
Net income 2020 -151 M
Debt 2020 1 259 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,08x
P/E ratio 2021 -0,12x
EV / Sales2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2021 8,71x
Capitalization 11,8 M
Chart PROSAFE SE
Duration : Period :
Prosafe SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSAFE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,10 $
Last Close Price 0,14 $
Spread / Highest target -31,3%
Spread / Average Target -31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Kragh Andresen Chief Executive Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Stig Harry Christiansen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Svend Anton Maier Non-Executive Director
Kristian Kuvaas Johansen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSAFE SE-31.39%12
SCHLUMBERGER NV-56.27%24 398
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-52.64%10 168
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-41.01%9 904
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-51.74%4 694
DIALOG GROUP4.06%4 629
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group