Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Prosafe SE    PRS   NO0010861990

PROSAFE SE

(PRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prosafe : Market update on ongoing operations / contracts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 11:05am EDT

Prosafe hereby provides the following update on ongoing operations / contracts in light of COVID-19 and the oil price crash;

  1. Safe Concordia: On location and dayrate, although client personnel are demobilized
  2. Safe Notos: Disconnected and client personnel demobilized. On 95% stand-by dayrate
  3. Safe Eurus: Disconnected and client personnel demobilized. On 95% stand-by dayrate
  4. Safe Zephyrus: Vessel was ready to mobilize from Averøy in Norway to support the Thistle project for a 21-day firm period, but was instructed by client on 20th March not to mobilize. Prosafe will claim full contract value, ca. USD 2 million. A press release from the client stated 'The Group has reviewed each of its assets and related spending plans in light of the current lower oil price environment. EnQuest's updated working assumption is not to re-start production at the Heather and Thistle/Deveron fields.'

Prosafe will provide further updates to the market as and if required.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 23 March 2020
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Disclaimer

Prosafe SE published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 15:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PROSAFE SE
11:05aPROSAFE : Market update on ongoing operations / contracts
PU
03/13PROSAFE : Safe Zephyrus to support Thistle Tank Removal
PU
02/14PROSAFE : and Floatel merger falls through; The decision follows an in-depth inv..
AQ
02/13PROSAFE : Update on financial situation, process with lenders and merger with Fl..
PU
02/13FLOATEL INTERNATIONAL : Discontinuation of merger with Prosafe
AQ
02/06PROSAFE : Fourth quarter 2019 report – Reflecting low North Sea activity a..
PU
02/06PROSAFE SE : Fourth quarter 2019 report - Reflecting low North Sea activity and ..
PU
01/30PROSAFE : Deal between Prosafe and Floatel raises competition concerns
AQ
01/30PROSAFE : Update on the merger process with Floatel International
PU
01/22PROSAFE : Q4 2019 results and webcast on 6 February 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 223 M
EBIT 2019 -333 M
Net income 2019 -422 M
Debt 2019 1 214 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,02x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,09x
EV / Sales2019 5,48x
EV / Sales2020 7,04x
Capitalization 8,28 M
Chart PROSAFE SE
Duration : Period :
Prosafe SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSAFE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,22  $
Last Close Price 0,10  $
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 113%
Spread / Lowest Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Kragh Andresen Chief Executive Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Stig Harry Christiansen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Svend Anton Maier Non-Executive Director
Kristian Kuvaas Johansen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSAFE SE-43.15%8
SCHLUMBERGER NV-64.48%19 823
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-60.98%6 535
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-79.36%4 444
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-59.32%3 933
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD0.69%3 889
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group