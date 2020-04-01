Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Prosafe SE    PRS   NO0010861990

PROSAFE SE

(PRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prosafe : Update on financial situation and process with lenders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 09:36am EDT

Prosafe refers to the information on its financial status and process with lenders that was provided in the Q4 2019 report published on 6 February 2020, as well as previous update on lender discussions provided on 14 January 2020 and 13 February 2020.

The previously reported temporary payment deferrals and waivers of certain identified defaults under the company's USD 1,300 million and USD 288 million facilities have now expired. However, the company's discussions with its lenders remain constructive and the efforts to create and agree a long-term solution and runway continue. Pending conclusions of these discussions, Prosafe has today agreed a forbearance from the non-payments and defaults from a majority of its lenders across its two loan facilities. The forbearance has initially been granted for a period until 15 April 2020, but can be extended by the lenders by a by simplified process.

As part of this, the company will continue to defer making payments of scheduled instalments and interests under both facilities. Similarly, payment of the final instalment owed and due under the seller credit to Cosco for the Safe Notos, remains as reported on 13 February subject to ongoing discussions with Cosco and the lenders.

The forbearance shows support for the company to continue to operate, while lenders reserve their rights, and secures stability for the company while it continues to work with the lenders to agree on a long term financial solution. Pending this, the company continues to operate on a business as usual basis to protect and create value through challenging market conditions.

Further information will be provided in due course.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 1 April 2020
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Disclaimer

Prosafe SE published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 13:35:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PROSAFE SE
09:36aPROSAFE : Update on financial situation and process with lenders
PU
03/23PROSAFE : Market update on ongoing operations / contracts
PU
03/13PROSAFE : Safe Zephyrus to support Thistle Tank Removal
PU
02/14PROSAFE : and Floatel merger falls through; The decision follows an in-depth inv..
AQ
02/13PROSAFE : Update on financial situation, process with lenders and merger with Fl..
PU
02/13FLOATEL INTERNATIONAL : Discontinuation of merger with Prosafe
AQ
02/06PROSAFE : Fourth quarter 2019 report – Reflecting low North Sea activity a..
PU
02/06PROSAFE SE : Fourth quarter 2019 report - Reflecting low North Sea activity and ..
PU
01/30PROSAFE : Deal between Prosafe and Floatel raises competition concerns
AQ
01/30PROSAFE : Update on the merger process with Floatel International
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 223 M
EBIT 2019 -333 M
Net income 2019 -422 M
Debt 2019 1 214 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,02x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,06x
EV / Sales2019 5,48x
EV / Sales2020 8,45x
Capitalization 8,10 M
Chart PROSAFE SE
Duration : Period :
Prosafe SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSAFE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,09  $
Last Close Price 0,10  $
Spread / Highest target -7,05%
Spread / Average Target -7,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesper Kragh Andresen Chief Executive Officer
Glen Ole Rødland Chairman
Stig Harry Christiansen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Svend Anton Maier Non-Executive Director
Kristian Kuvaas Johansen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSAFE SE-51.20%8
SCHLUMBERGER NV-66.44%18 726
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-57.24%6 864
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-72.01%6 027
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD-0.33%3 978
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-60.76%3 794
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group