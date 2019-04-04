Prosegur Cash : Transmissions and purchases of capital undertakings

PROSEGUR CASH, S.A.

NOTICE OF RELEVANT EVENT

Madrid, April 4, 2019

PROSEGUR CASH, S.A. ("Prosegur Cash") hereby gives notice that it has entered into negotiations with Loomis AB ("Loomis"), both through subsidiaries, for the sale of the business of Prosegur Cash in France.

As part of those negotiations, Loomis has granted a put option to Prosegur Global CIT ROW S.L.U., subsidiary of Prosegur Cash, for the sale of the whole of the capital of Prosegur Cash Holding France to Loomis, set to take place after the relevant consultation process with the workers' representatives has been completed.

The net revenues of Prosegur Cash Holding France were approximately €38.5 million in 2018 and its workforce has approximately 630 employees.

This transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019 and is subject, in particular, to its approval by the French authorities responsible for foreign investment matters. The final purchase price will be determined and payable on closing of the transaction.

