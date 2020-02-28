Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad S A : reports a net profit of EUR 160 million in 2019

PRESS

Financial Results for 2019

PROSEGUR REPORTS A NET PROFIT

OF EUR 160 MILLION IN 2019

Sales reached EUR 4.198 billion, up 6.6% from 2018.

The reported EBIT was EUR 330 million, up 9.7% from the previous year, with margins favoured positively by new products in both the Security and Cash divisions.

Operational cash flow generation continued its positive upward trend, totalling EUR 351 million, with an EBITDA-to-cash conversion ratio of 72%.

Madrid, 28 February 2020- Prosegur's sales in the last quarter maintained the positive trend shown throughout the year. Thus, group revenue in 2019 amounted to EUR 4.198 billion, up 6.6% from 2018. It is worth noting the strength of the organic growth, which coupled with contributions from acquisitions, resulted in a turnover increase, in local currency, of more than 15%.

The company reported EBITDA for the year of EUR 536 million, up 17.6% from 2018, while EBIT amounted to EUR 330 million, up 9.7%. The EBIT margin has continued to increase favourably, up to 7.9%.

Prosegur achieved a net profit of EUR 160 million in 2019. This figure represents a decrease of 11.0% compared to 2018. Consolidated net income, minority interests apart, amounted to EUR 114 million, down 13.9%.

Although the financial results continue to reflect the impact of the exchange rate, it is worth noting the strong sales growth and improved profitability across all lines of business. Additionally, in 2019, Prosegur conducted inorganic growth operations in eight markets. Acquisitions in the United States are particularly noteworthy, as these are already in an advanced stage of integration and are reporting higher-than-expected growth rates.

Financial position

The company has been constantly improving its operating cash flow generation, which totalled EUR 351 million in the year, maintaining the EBITDA-to-cash conversion ratio above 70%. These figures, which are a result of the group's financial discipline, attest to the cash generating capacity of Prosegur's business model and its resilience against the adverse exchange rate.

Finally, total net debt, including IAS 16, treasury stock and deferred payments, has weighed in at EUR 785 million at the end of the year. With regard to the debt level, the group remains in a strong financial position, with a net financial debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.5x, where more than 80% of total debts are long-term maturities. The average cost of corporate financing also fell, compared to the same period in 2018, from 1.65% to 1.36%.