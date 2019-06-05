Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ProSiebenSat.1 Media    PSM   DE000PSM7770

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA

(PSM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boosting addressable TV and online video: ProSiebenSat.1 and Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland establish joint venture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 12:23pm EDT
  • Entire addressable TV and online video inventory of both media houses to be available on a common demand side platform (DSP)
  • Meeting the demands of the advertising market: More choice and reach

Cologne/Unterfoehring, June 5, 2019. Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland and ProSiebenSat.1 are entering into a groundbreaking partnership that will drive long-term growth in the addressable TV and online video advertising market in Germany. Advertisers will be able to target relevant audiences in the area of addressable TV and online video across the complete portfolio of ProSiebenSat.1 and Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, directly and individually, with just a few clicks. The portfolio includes the digital offerings of both media houses as well as third parties.

ProSiebenSat.1 and Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland are establishing a joint venture that will allow them to control a platform for automated booking of addressable TV and online video. The demand side platform's offer answers the needs of the advertising industry as it will provide broad reach in the German market - in a brand safe environment - fostering the fast-growing advertising segments of addressable TV and online video. At the same time, this strategic alliance will strengthen the technological independence of both media houses from the global tech platforms. Each company will hold 50% in the joint venture.

By 2022, the market for addressable TV and online video in Germany is expected to be in the single-digit Euro billions. Currently, around 18 million TV devices in German speaking territories are reachable by addressable TV providing the opportunity for individualized advertising. This development offers ProSiebenSat.1 and Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland attractive growth opportunities. Addressable TV and online video already offer numerous targeting options, such as socio-demographic criteria like age, gender, or household income. Viewers and users can thus be specifically addressed with relevant and targeted advertising campaigns via TV and online.

Matthias Dang, Managing Director of Ad Alliance and Managing Director of Sales, Technology, and Data at Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland:
'Strong partnerships are crucial for success in the world of digital advertising. After having expanded Ad Alliance this joint venture completes our ad tech stack on the demand side and is therefore a logical next step. Our core strength is our own content and we now work in a world where TV stands for Total Video. The fact that we can now make these high-quality and 100% brand-safe environments bookable via a uniform technology offers the market a strong solution and a real alternative to international tech platforms.'

Thomas Wagner, Chairman of the Management Board of SevenOne Media:
'This joint venture is a milestone in the German advertising industry. We are creating a new standard for addressable TV and opening the way for intelligent and addressable reach. At the same time, we are simplifying the booking of combined addressable TV and video campaigns. Our advertisers have clearly signaled their need for approach. The joint venture will create a win-win situation: We offer advertisers a one-stop shop which will boost addressable TV. It also demonstrates the importance of our investments into relevant advertising technologies. This provides us with the technological basis for our joint venture with Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland.'

The technological basis of the new partnership is the demand-side platform Active Agent, which is part of the Virtual Minds, the ad stack of ProSiebenSat.1 Group. Using this platform, advertisers and agencies will be able to conveniently and programmatically book digital 'Total Video' campaigns. Both sales houses are experiencing a significant and steady increase in the demand for addressable, high-reach campaigns and thus efficient targeting.

The partners will technologically fill this demand with their respective inventories from a single source and with an offer that is independent of whether viewers and users are reached via TV or online. The goal is cross-inventory and cross-device campaign presentation. At the same time, the joint venture ensures advertiser and agency support for bookings and further develops the product portfolio.

The partnership is subject to approval by the Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt)

Disclaimer

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 16:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA
12:23pBOOSTING ADDRESSABLE TV AND ONLINE V : ProSiebenSat.1 and Mediengruppe RTL Deuts..
PU
06/03PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
05/31PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
05/30FRIEDE SPRINGER : KKR in talks to take Germany's Axel Springer private
RE
05/27PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
05/20PARTNER PRESS RELEASE : Holodeck VR announces ProSiebenSat.1 as new strategic in..
PU
05/13PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
05/09ProSieben sets June launch for 'Joyn' streaming venture
RE
05/09PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA : .1 with good start into 2019
PU
05/08WELCOME TO JOYN : Streaming platform with the largest Free-TV and video-on-deman..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 4 181 M
EBIT 2019 729 M
Net income 2019 424 M
Debt 2019 2 204 M
Yield 2019 7,31%
P/E ratio 2019 8,07
P/E ratio 2020 7,71
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
Capitalization 3 467 M
Chart PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA
Duration : Period :
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 17,2 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Max Conze Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kemper Chief Financial Officer
Larry Aidem Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Adam Cahan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA-4.31%3 768
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)22.95%238 406
COMCAST CORPORATION21.59%185 909
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP-1.44%21 338
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE23.15%21 338
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP6.62%21 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About