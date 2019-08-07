Log in
ProSieben welcomes Mediaset as shareholder, tight-lipped on next steps

08/07/2019 | 03:25am EDT

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said on Wednesday it welcomed Mediaset as a shareholder, but declined to speculate on where the engagement would lead after the Italian company said it was open to a merger.

"We have very good relations with Mediaset," ProSieben CEO Max Conze told reporters on a results call.

"We are happy to have Mediaset as an investor and supporter of our strategy," he added in response to a question, declining to give more information on next steps.

Mediaset has accumulated a 9.6% stake in ProSieben and plans to create a Dutch holding company that could serve as a platform for developing pan-European alliances to stave off the challenge from U.S. streaming rivals led by Netflix.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Riham Alkousaa)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDIASET -1.21% 2.605 End-of-day quote.-5.07%
NETFLIX 0.80% 310.1 Delayed Quote.15.86%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA -2.88% 11.555 Delayed Quote.-26.37%
