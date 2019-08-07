ProSieben welcomes Mediaset as shareholder, tight-lipped on next steps

"We have very good relations with Mediaset," ProSieben CEO Max Conze told reporters on a results call.

"We are happy to have Mediaset as an investor and supporter of our strategy," he added in response to a question, declining to give more information on next steps.

Mediaset has accumulated a 9.6% stake in ProSieben and plans to create a Dutch holding company that could serve as a platform for developing pan-European alliances to stave off the challenge from U.S. streaming rivals led by Netflix.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Riham Alkousaa)