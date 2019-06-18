ProSiebenSat 1 Media : Joyn starts today - Germany's largest free streaming service with over 50 live channels and an extensive media library

· Joyn bundles 55 live TV channels in one app

· All channels from ProSiebenSat.1, Discovery, channels of ARD, ZDF and other partners included

· More than 40 formats available seven days before Free TV broadcast

· Exclusively for the launch: As of today, the third season of 'jerks.' with Christian Ulmen and Fahri Yardim as well as 'Die Läusemutter' airing on Joyn

· Other in-house productions and originals such as 'Check Check' and 'Frau Jordan stellt gleich' will start in 2019

· Production pipeline with more than ten projects

· Viacom International Media Networks as new content partner

Munich, June 18, 2019. The app with the largest free TV offering in Germany is launching today: With Joyn, viewers can now watch live streams of 55 channels for free and more conveniently than ever before on a single platform. All channels from ProSiebenSat.1, Discovery, Viacom, WELT, Sport1, channels of the public broadcasters ARD and ZDF plus other partners included. Joyn also offers a vast on-demand library of original series, shows and exclusive previews for best entertainment anytime, anywhere. In addition, more than 40 TV formats such as 'Grey's Anatomy' are already available on Joyn as previews. Of course, Joyn also has an attractive on-demand offering: For all viewers that have missed a TV show or want to watch it again, Joyn provides many shows in its media library for 30 days after broadcast. As the app launches, all content can be accessed without registration.

Exclusive entertainment with original productions and Joyn originals: new season of 'jerks.' premieres on Joyn - well-filled production pipeline

Besides its vast free TV offering, Joyn also offers own productions and originals: For example, Joyn is showing the third season of the hit series 'jerks.' with Christian Ulmen and Fahri Yardim. Every week, Joyn users will have exclusive and free access to two episodes- well ahead of the TV broadcast. The dramedy 'Die Läusemutter' and the two Joyn originals 'Singles' Diaries' and 'Technically Single' are also available from the start. In winter 2019, the series 'Check Check' with Klaas Heufer-Umlauf and 'Frau Jordan stellt gleich' with Katrin Bauerfeind will follow, which were produced exclusively for the Joyn Premium offer. Joyn is also working intensively on expanding its content portfolio and has a well-filled production pipeline with more than ten titles.

Topic Channels MotorTrend and FoodNetwork from Discovery

Joyn also offers its users an additional service with topic channels: Food Network with a total of 14 formats on cooking and baking ('Cake Boss', 'Molto Bene - Benedetta cooks', 'Rees Country cuisine') as well as MotorTrend with everything car fans love. Further thematic channels will follow successively.

Even more content: ARD programs and Viacom stations on board as well

In agreement with ARD, the channels das Erste, tagesschau 24, ONE and ARD-alpha as well as all third programs of ARD are available on Joyn right from the start. The programmes KiKA, Phoenix, 3sat and arte, which are in cooperation with ZDF and other broadcasters, can also be seen from the start in the live stream. New content partners such as the US media group Viacom International Media Networks will start on Joyn's media library in the coming weeks and expand the media library's portfolio with numerous reality TV shows, comedy series and animation formats from MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon.

Alexandar Vassilev, CEO und Geschäftsführer Joyn: 'Joyn is an invitation to content providers and users to make German video entertainment an even greater experience. We listen to our users to understand their wishes, collect their feedback, and take it seriously. This is the only way we can be authentic. Together with them and our partners, we have developed an attractive and easy-to-use product and aggregated a lot of local and global content. We believe that our local content is authentic and reaches people in a different way than international formats can.

Katja Hofem, CCMO and Managing Director of Joyn: 'We are giving all Joyn users a huge gift. There has never been so much free and attractive content in a German streaming app before. We have live streams of over 50 free TV stations, but also broadcast major shows such as 'The Voice of Germany' in advance. In addition, we will produce more Joyn originals in the months to come. Our production pipeline is very well-filled with more than ten titles.'

Joyn is available on all relevant platforms and devices from today

The Joyn App is available for smartphones and tablets with iOS and Android, online at joyn.de, on Amazon Fire TV and on smart TVs (Android TV). Moreover, the content can also be played on the big screen via Apple AirPlay.

Joyn will continue to develop the app together with its users under the motto #JoynTheJourney: A large team will ensure that the recommendations of the Joyn community are taken into account in the app's development. The launch of the extensive free service will be followed by continuous updates and new features. The premium service with content from maxdome and exclusive sports content will launch in the winter.

First Joyn originals directly to the start

'jerks.'

All good things come in threes! After outstanding download figures, rave reviews and relentlessly enthusiastic fans, Joyn and ProSieben are to broadcast the third season of their successful in-house production jerks. with Christian Ulmen and Fahri Yardim. The new episodes begin where the second season left off: Viewers will finally learn why Christian was arrested. Christian will struggle with a cancer diagnosis and be happy that it's not his own. And Fahri will go into politics. Many acquaintances from the first two seasons and numerous new famous faces will cross paths with the jerks. and witness their excruciating failures in everyday life.

'Die Läusemutter'

When the newly divorced Hannah takes her daughter to her first day at elementary school, she has no idea what's in store for her. The single mom to the new student is appointed 'Läusemutter' ('lice mother') - the lowest volunteer post available at the school. She has to inspect the children for lice and is initially hopelessly overwhelmed in the elementary school's complicated 'ecosystem.' She encounters irritating helicopter parents, the bizarre principal and other eccentric staff, especially the unconventional class teacher - and in the middle of it all: perfectly normal children.

'Singles' Diaries'

This series follows five singles looking for either 'the one' or just some fun. So it's about finding their perfect match. The former GZSZ star Raúl Richter plays one of the five characters in their twenties. And although their stories are quite different, they have more in common than it initially appears…

About Joyn

Joyn GmbH, founded in May 2019, is a 50-50 joint venture between ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery. Joyn is a multi-channel entertainment streaming platform. With more than 50 free TV channels available as a live steam and in a media library, Joyn bundles the content of free TV channels from ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery as well as from 15 other content partners on one platform and an app. Users can play content free of charge on iOS and Android devices as well as on the web and on smart TVs. No registration is required. The goal is to create a comprehensive German OTT platform with content across multiple channels. New features and content will be incorporated on the platform before the winter season. That includes content from maxdome and the Eurosport Player.