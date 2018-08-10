Log in
News Summary

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/10/2018 | 06:05pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.08.2018 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Maximilian
Last name(s): Conze

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

b) LEI
529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PSM7770

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.988409 EUR 505745.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.988409 EUR 505745.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-08; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


10.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44151  10.08.2018 


© EQS 2018
