ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.05.2019 / 19:18

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Marion Last name(s): Helmes

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000PSM7770

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 15.080000 EUR 5278.00 EUR 15.085000 EUR 9051.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 15.08316 EUR 14329.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-24; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

