PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA

(PSM)
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/27/2019 | 01:25pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.05.2019 / 19:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Marion
Last name(s): Helmes

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

b) LEI
529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PSM7770

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.080000 EUR 5278.00 EUR
15.085000 EUR 9051.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.08316 EUR 14329.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-05-24; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


27.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

51367  27.05.2019 


© EQS 2019
