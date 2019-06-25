Log in
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA

(PSM)
  Report  
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/25/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.06.2019 / 18:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Street: Medienallee 7
Postal code: 85774
City: Unterföhring
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Credit Suisse Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Jun 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.39 % 10.26 % 10.65 % 233,000,000
Previous notification 0.61 % 10.01 % 10.62 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000PSM7770 917,344 % 0.39 %
Total 917,344 0.39 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall over lent securities undetermined at any time 636,030 0.27 %
Long Call-Option from 21.06.2019 to 30.05.2022 22,385,968 9.61 %
Long Call-Warrant from 28.12.2021 to 17.10.2024 181 0.0001 %
    Total 23,022,179 9.88 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity swap from 05.08.2019 to 08.02.2023 Cash 388,923 0.17 %
Short Put-Option 17.12.2021 Physical 500,000 0.21 %
      Total 888,923 0.38 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG % % %
 
Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd % % %
Aventicum Capital Management Holding AG % % %
Aventicum Capital Management (Schweiz) AG % % %
 
Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG, Guernsey Branch % % %
Credit Suisse International % 9.82 % 9.99 %
 
Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse Investments (UK) % % %
Credit Suisse Investment Holdings (UK) % % %
Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited % % %
 
Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc. % % %
Credit Suisse (USA), Inc. % % %
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC % % %
 
Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG, Dublin Branch % % %
 
Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding AG % % %
Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG % % %
Credit Suisse Funds AG % % %
 
Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG, Guernsey Branch % % %
QT Fund Ltd % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
24 Jun 2019


25.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

830265  25.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=830265&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
