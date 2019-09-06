Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ProSiebenSat.1 Media    PSM   DE000PSM7770

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA

(PSM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.09.2019 / 18:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Street: Medienallee 7
Postal code: 85774
City: Unterföhring
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Capital World Growth and Income Fund
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
04 Sep 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.13 % 0 % 5.13 % 233,000,000
Previous notification 4.997 % 0 % 4.997 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000PSM7770 11,952,041 0 5.13 % 0 %
Total 11,952,041 5.13 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
06 Sep 2019


06.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

869931  06.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=869931&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA
12:05pPROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
05:37aSEVENVENTURES PITCH DAY 2019 : four start-ups will go head-to-head at the DMEXCO..
PU
09/04Mediaset gets approval for pan-European plan, Vivendi to fight back
RE
09/04PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
09/03PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
08/29PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
08/14PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
08/13PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
08/09PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
08/08PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 185 M
EBIT 2019 708 M
Net income 2019 412 M
Debt 2019 2 268 M
Yield 2019 8,48%
P/E ratio 2019 6,66x
P/E ratio 2020 6,66x
EV / Sales2019 1,21x
EV / Sales2020 1,14x
Capitalization 2 812 M
Chart PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA
Duration : Period :
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 15,84  €
Last Close Price 12,44  €
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Max Conze Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kemper Chief Financial Officer
Larry Aidem Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Adam Cahan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA-20.00%3 107
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)25.75%250 103
COMCAST CORPORATION36.30%210 933
CBS CORPORATION-1.65%16 177
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP12.39%13 195
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE36.04%9 794
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group